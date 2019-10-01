National Hair Day: 23 Wildest Hair Makeovers In 2019 — Millie Bobby Brown, Zendaya, & More

It’s National Hair Day! To celebrate this hair-raising holiday, we’ve assembled some of your favorite celebs and their wild hair makeovers from 2019. From bobs to blowouts, we have it all here.

These stars didn’t just have a great hair day, they’ve had a great hair year! 2019 has seen a lot of great styles, cuts, and dos, all leading to this quasi-holiday. National Hair Day takes place on Oct. 1, but while some will breakout their hair driers, straighteners, and curlers to assemble the perfect do, these celebs have been doing it up. And it’s been a great year for some new styles and the return of classic favorites.

One major look that has really made a comeback is the bob. Think of flappers in the 1920s — we are, after all, close to the roaring 2020s. Kim Kardashian is just one of the few celebs who traded in her long locks for the low maintenance look this year. Her sleek black hair looked positively perfect as a straightened, business ready appearance. But she’s not the only one. Oscar winner Brie Larson, Captain Marvel herself, donned the style with a relaxed bob showing off her blond do back in May of this year. In true modern fashion, the her haircut reached just beneath her ears! Honestly, it looks super on her, too; our hairstyle hero.

But cool cuts like the bob weren’t the only trend we’ve seen this year. Celebs have gone wild with their hair color, choosing some of the more obscure hues found in the rainbow. Amber Heard really took it to the next level with a cotton candy pink do back in June of this year, with her locks flowing in the wind. That same month, Jaden Smith debuted his hot pink hair and bleached eyebrows! But some stars took their color in a more muted, but still fabulous, direction. Zendaya brought out the red hues of her hair at the Spider-Man: Far From Home press event in London on June 16 and sported the look again at the Emmys on Sept. 22. The look, much like the actress’s do, was absolutely red hot!

