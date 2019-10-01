Mike Johnson Reveals Whether Or Not Demi Lovato Is A Good Kisser After Going On ‘More Than 1 Date’

We can feel the love! Mike Johnson revealed on the ‘Almost Famous’ podcast that he and Demi Lovato are having a rosy time together — and he even shared intimate details about his relationship with the singer.

Things are heating up, Bachelor Nation! Mike Johnson, 31, and Demi Lovato, 27, seem to be going pretty strong after going out on a few dates. The former Bachelor in Paradise star and fan favorite of Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette shared some pretty steamy details about his time with the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer in a new interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast. The reality star detailed some of the things that he and Demi immediately had in common, saying, “We both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me.” Then he sneakily added, “And, uh, she kisses really well.” It’s not only physical between them, however. “I’m getting to know her for her,” he shared.

Demi actually reached out to the reality TV star via social media first, after watching him on The Bachelorette. Since then, it’s been paradise — and Mike loves how confident his girl is. “For one, I’m all about her, too. She’s definitely the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” Mike gushed about his new flame. “I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”

While they’re both pretty high-profile celebs, Mike and Demi’s dates have been super normal and low-key. “We had dinner and a movie,” Mike said of the pair’s very first date during an Access Hollywood interview on Sept. 22. “We saw It. It [Chapter] Two is very like intense like it’s in your face, I love it.” Given how freaky and scary the movie is, they were bound to cuddle up together right? Well, Mike remained pretty mum on that front.

One thing Mike hasn’t been shy about is sharing just how infatuated he is by Demi. “She’s the one I text before I go to bed,” he revealed in the same interview. Wow! Our hearts! What makes it even better is that the feelings are totally mutual. “Demi and Mike are getting to know one another. It’s still very, very new but they seem to really like each other,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back on Sept. 15. “He’s very into her and getting to know her, but he’s concerned with her crazy schedule. He’s a very normal guy and Demi loves that.” We love that, too!