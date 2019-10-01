Lili Reinhart Looks Gorgeous In Tiny Crop Top & Mini Skirt At Miu Miu & More Stars At Paris Fashion Week

Fashion month is officially coming to an end, but that didn’t stop Lili Reinhart from looking fabulous at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1!

After keeping a low profile this fashion month, Lili Reinhart, 23, made her debut at Paris Fashion Week when she arrived at the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2020 show on Tuesday, October 1. Lili looked gorgeous when she opted to wear a black velvet crop top with a lowcut scoop neckline that was outlined with a white lace ruffle. Down the front of the tiny top were four crystal buttons, while the short sleeves were also lined with lace. She paired her blouse with a high-waisted black A-line mini skirt, decorated with colorful floral embroidery on the sides. The skirt highlighted Lili’s petite frame perfectly, as the band showed off her tiny waist, while the short hem put her long, lean legs on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather square-toed booties that laced up the front, pearl drop earrings, a white purse, and a pretty slicked backed, side-parted bun.

Lili wasn’t the only one to look gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week, as Alica Vikander and Chloe Moretz hit up the Louis Vuitton show on the same day. Alicia, 30, who is a brand ambassador for the designer, arrived in tight black skinny leg stirrup pants, styled with a fitted black and white herringbone jacket. She left her jacket zipped up all the way and accessorized with black leather pointed pumps and a thick black leather belt which cinched in her waist. Chloe, 22, on the other hand, went with a quirky outfit featuring black Bermuda shorts. The actress styled her loose knee-length bottoms with a skintight white corset on top of a blue, long-sleeve floral blouse. A black velvet cape and thick studded belt completed her edgy ensemble.

Another one of our fave celebs who headed to fashion shows on Oct. 1, includes Cardi B, 26, who arrived at the Chanel Spring Summer 2020 show at Grand Palais. Cardi looked super sexy in a fitted black and white plaid tweed jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage. She accessorized her outfit with a matching wide-brim hat, a gold and white leather belt around her tiny waist, and a black and white herringbone tweed jacket, which she draped over her shoulder.

From Camila Cabello to Jennifer Lawrence and so many more, there have been tons of celebs at Paris Fashion Week