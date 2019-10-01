Watch
‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Learns Startling Pregnancy News After A ‘Drunk’ Fling In Costa Rica

Evening Writer

A discussion about birth control unexpectedly turns into a pregnancy reveal on the Oct. 1 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ Leah Messer is so blindsided, she calls the situation ‘crazy.’

Surprise! Leah Messer, 27, is startled to learn how her future niece or nephew was conceived on the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2, which airs on Oct. 1. In a sneak peek clip for Monday night’s show, the mother of three is taking a family vacation with her daughters Adalynn, 6, Aleeah, 9, Aliannah, 9, and her sister, Victoria Messer, 24, when the latter drops a big truth bomb during a discussion about birth control. Leah asks her sister what birth control she’s on, and this leads Victoria to make the shocking reveal: “When we came back from Costa Rica, I didn’t start my period when I was supposed to…so I went and bought a pregnancy test and it was positive.”

Leah didn’t expect to hear the words “pregnancy test” and “positive.” She exclaims, “Oh my god, what are you gonna do?” To that, Victoria simply says, “So, we’re having a Costa Rican baby!” But Leah doesn’t share her sister’s laissez-faire attitude towards this baby news. “So you used no kind of f***ing protection?” Leah asks, concerned, and her sister confirms that indeed, no protection was used. Leah grows even more alarmed.

“Are you f***ing crazy?” Leah snaps, but Victoria defends herself: “Have you never been drunk and had sex? And didn’t think about using anything? You just wanted to have sex.” Leah couldn’t relate, because she “would’ve been having his motherf***er pull out.” The mother of three continues to scold Victoria for putting herself in danger of potentially getting “something else,” and finally points out that her sister’s divorce from her second husband, Domenick Crapello, isn’t “even final.” But Victoria, who assured Leah that the father from Costa Rica “is involved,” gives more reasons to explain why the situation isn’t as bad as Leah thinks. You can find out why in the rest of the clip below!

Victoria tagged along for Leah and Kailyn Lowry’s Costa Rica trip in April 2019, and she went on to file for divorce from Domenick on May 30, according to Radar Online. The divorce was finalized in early September, after the episode above was filmed, the outlet would go on later to report. However, Victoria claims there were already “problems” between her and Domenick, which she also explains in the clip above. This will be Victoria’s third child — she also shares a daughter, Cami, with Domenick, and another daughter, Cerenity, with her other ex-husband, Brian Jones.