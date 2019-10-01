Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Romance Timeline: From Coachella Love To Baby Stormi To Split

Time to rewind. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly decided to be single again, at least ‘for now.’ Before we enter this new era, let’s reflect on all of their relationship milestones.

Time to dive into the photo archives, because we’re still processing the heartbreaking news that Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, have reportedly called off their relationship. It was a romance that was two and a half years in the making, but apparently, they had been “trying to make the relationship work for a while” but several weeks ago, they “decided to step away,” sources told TMZ on Oct. 1. Fans were still offered a glimmer of hope since the outlet added they’re split up, “at least for now” — while we remain in limbo land, let’s reminisce on this great love!

It all started with Coachella in April 2017. Kylie — recently single after her longtime relationship with rapper Tyga — was seen holding hands with Travis! It was the first time the public ever saw the duo together. Coachella was actually just another tour stop for Travis, and Kylie decided to follow Travis to more of his concerts after he performed at the three-day music festival — this wasn’t revealed until the couple’s cover story with GQ in July 2018. Kylie was fully on-board with this new romance, which she proved by partying alongside Travis at his 25th birthday bash that same month! She even traveled to his hometown of Houston to cheer on the Houston Rockets with her new beau in May 2017.

The romance continued to heat up. Kylie posted her first Instagram picture with Travis in May 2017, which was a group shot from that year’s Met Gala, followed by the couple inking themselves with matching butterfly tattoos in honor of Travis’ newly released track, “Butterfly Effect,” in June 2017. Right before their first summer together wrapped up, Travis showed that his love for Kylie extends to his wallet! He balled out on a reported $60,000 butterfly choker for Kylie’s 20th birthday in Aug. 2017 (expensive presents, courtesy of the rapper, would be a recurring theme in their relationship).

For the next few months, pregnancy rumors would drive fans wild, which would finally be confirmed on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 4, 2018. Kylie dropped the arguably most moving video on YouTube, “To Our Daughter,” which announced the birth of the makeup mogul’s daughter with Travis, Stormi Webster! Baby Stormi had actually entered the world three days before the big game. Stormi’s arrival was a time of bliss — Travis even spoiled Kylie with a black Ferrari (worth at least $1.4 million) as a push present!

The following months were bliss. Kylie and Travis returned to the sight of their meet-cute (Coachella 2018), and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala in May of that year! As fall arrived, Travis kicked off his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour, which Kylie and Stormi tagged along for! All the while, engagement rumors were floating around — Travis gave fans some sort of timeline by promising he and Kylie will get “married soon” after he proposes “in a fire way” in his interview for Rolling Stone, published in Dec. 2018.

Travis had to battle cheating rumors in early 2019, but they were put to rest after they enjoyed a romantic weekend at Coachella 2019. Travis, Kylie and Stormi especially proved they’re a happy family of three by embarking for a grand tour along the European coastline on-board a megayacht for Kylie’s 22nd birthday in Aug. 2019. After a grand vacation that produced many sweet memories via paparazzi photos taken in Italy, France and Monte Carlo, the family (and their friends) returned to The States by the end of Kylie’s birthday month.

Before the calendar rolled into September, Kylie, Travis and Stormi made their red carpet debut as a family at the premiere of Travis’ Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 27! That was the last time Travis and Kylie publicly posed for a photo. Split rumors returned when a framed photo of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and her beau disappeared from her closet in a selfie posted on Sept. 17, but the following day, Kylie shared an old photo of Travis and their daughter at the San Diego Zoo to her Instagram Story. And now here we are, with news of a reported split.