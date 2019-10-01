Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi, 1, To Justin Bieber’s Wedding — See Adorable Pic Of Little One’s Dress 

Stormi Webster stole the show at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s South Carolina nuptials on September 30! The cutest guest at the couple’s second wedding wore a silver sparkling pink dress with a tutu, as seen in a cute pic shared by mom Kylie Jenner!

Stormi steals the spotlight! The star-studded guest list at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding included the cutest fashionista in Hollywood, 1-year-old Stormi Webster. The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott must’ve had everyone at the South Carolina ceremony gushing over her blush pink dress [SEEN HERE] on September 30.

Stormi looked too cute in her silver sequined dress, which featured a puffy, tutu bottom. She wore clean, white sneakers with the same color socks that covered her tiny ankles. The little one rocked an up-do, with her dark hair pulled back into a bun.

Kylie shared photos from the special night, one of which showed her bending down to share a sweet kiss with her daughter. In other photos, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO showed off her gold chromatic dress, that included a daring thigh high slit and center cut-out, which show off major cleavage. She too wore an up-do, with her black hair in a low bun.

The mother of one also shared a video to her Instagram Story that showed her, along with Travis, who held Stormi, leaving on a private jet. The trio made the Bieber’s wedding a family night out just days after Kylie was hospitalized with severe flu-like symptoms. A rep for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed to HollywoodLife on September 25 that she had been admitted to the hospital and was doing well under doctor’s care.

Justin and Hailey’s South Carolina nuptials mark the couple’s second wedding. Their first was a quick courthouse ceremony in New York City, back in September 2018. Other guests at the wedding included rapper Jaden Smith, Kylie’s big sis, model Kendall Jenner, singer Justine Skye, model and actress Camila Morrone, and entrepreneur David Grutman.