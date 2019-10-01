Justin Timberlake Gets Attacked By Wild Prankster Outside Louis Vuitton Show In Paris

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel encountered an unexpected scare at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on Oct. 1 when a serial celeb prankster decided to crawl on the ground and grab Justin’s ankle as they were walking outside.

Justin Timberlake‘s appearance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 had a bit of a rocky moment when serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk, 30, literally grabbed hold of his ankle for a few seconds! The 38-year-old singer was joined by his wife Jessica Biel, 37, at the show and as the lovebirds stylishly walked into the show from outside, Vitalii crawled on the ground to get in between JT and security personnel and then made his unexpected move, catching him by surprise. Justin immediately looked down and tried to free himself as Jessica, who was holding his hand, looked back with a concerned expression. Security eventually got Vitalii to let go and the “Mirrors” crooner went on his merry way but it definitely caused panic for a moment.

Despite how shocking the move may have been, this isn’t the first time Vitalii has made headlines for causing a chaotic moment at a celeb-filled event. The Ukrainian, who has worked as a reporter, is known for causing a scene and even physically “attacking” multiple stars whenever he gets the chance. In 2014, he somehow broke into the red carpet premiere of the Disney film Maleficent in Hollywood and ambushed and grabbed Brad Pitt, 55, as he was signing autographs for fans. He also ran up to model Gigi Hadid, 24, and picked her up as she was walking to her car in 2016. She had to use her elbows to try and push him off before he ran away and she tried to go after him.

Some of the other celebs that have fell victim to Vitalii’s stunts have been Kim Kardashian, Adele, Will Smith, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The young jokester has even been arrested for some of the antics but it clearly doesn’t seem to be stopping him from continuing his trend.

We’re glad to see that Justin appeared to be okay as he walked away from Vitalii but it will be interesting to see if there are will be any repercussions that come from the incident!