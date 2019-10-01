Hannah Brown & Alan Bersten Reveal Status Of Relationship After ‘DWTS’ Romance Rumors

After Alan Bersten and Hannah Brown performed a steamy rumba on ‘DWTS,’ fans began speculating that they may be MORE than just dance partners — so the stars set the record straight in our EXCLUSIVE interview after the show!

Hannah Brown and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, earned a score of 21 for their Bridesmaids themed Rumba on the show’s Sept. 30 episode. Although the scores were lower than the 24 they earned last week, the dance still had fans buzzing because of the pair’s undeniable chemistry. However, it doesn’t look like a romance is actually brewing between these two! “We are dance partners and we have the best time together,” Hannah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And we have a friendship that is great.” Alan jokingly added, “I’m just a stripper for hire!”

Fans who watched Hannah on The Bachelorette and are now tuning into DWTS are obviously rooting for the 24-year-old to find love. After all, she was left absolutely heartbroken after calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt over the summer. The breakup came just weeks after Hannah and Jed got engaged while filming The Bachelorette finale in May, as he was exposed for going on the show with a girlfriend while the season played out on TV. Hannah’s decision to call things off was revealed when the finale aired at the end of July.

Despite fans’ desire for Hannah to find someone, the reality star is making a point not to focus on love right now. “I think I’m done with roses,” she added in our interview. “[The] Mirror Ball trophy is what we have our eyes on!”

If Alan and Hannah did ever decide to take their friendship to the next level, though, it wouldn’t be the first time that he got romantically involved with a dance partner! During season 27, he was partnered with model Alexis Ren, and they quickly caught feelings for each other while rehearsing. Things escalated quickly, and the two even shared their first kiss during an episode of the show! However, once the season ended, the romance fizzled out, as the pair’s busy schedules kept them from pursuing anything serious.

Fans will get to see Hannah and Alan dance again during the next episode of Dancing With the Stars on Oct. 7 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.