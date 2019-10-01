Erica Mena Bares Her Baby Bump & Fiance Safaree Samuels Embraces Her In Intimate Photo

Safaree Samuels took to Instagram on Oct. 1 to post a sexy and touching photo of himself holding his fiancee Erica Mena’s topless body as she flaunted her growing baby bump.

Safaree Samuels, 38, took a moment to express his gratitude about his upcoming bundle of joy when he posted a sweet caption for an intimate Instagram photo that showed him posing with his fiancee (and the mother of his baby) Erica Mena, 31. The mother-and-father-to-be are both topless in the snapshot as they show off Erica’s growing baby bump. Safaree, who is looking down in the photo, is standing behind his lady love and holding onto her bare breasts as she looks at the camera and cradles her bump. “I use to question things in life.. now I don’t. My First. Thankful 📸 @mr_guerra my work ethic is about to quadruple #wouldnthavewanteditanyotherway,” Safaree captioned the photo. Check out the pic of Safaree and Erica HERE!

Just hours before Safaree posted his latest pic, he and Erica confirmed that they were expecting in a cute video. The Love & Hip Hop stars expressed both excitement and nerves about the news in the clip, especially Safaree. “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal,” he gushed. “I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited! I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do, because I’m great at everything.”

In addition to preparing for their child, the lovebirds are preparing for their wedding. Erica took to Instagram on Sept. 27 to show off a video of herself trying on her wedding dress at the designer store. “Almost time ♥️ What do you ladies think @ryanandwalter designed for me to say I Do in?” she captioned clip, hinting that the wedding is in a few days but not confirming the date.

We’re so happy for these two and their new journey in both matrimony and parenthood together! We can’t wait to see more special moments as time goes on.