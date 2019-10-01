‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Fights Gwen For A Country Singer & Jokes That He’ll ‘Pay For It Later’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fight it out for a talented singer once again on the Oct. 1 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Plus, the final performance of the night leaves all four coaches stunned!

The Oct. 1 episode of The Voice begins after Cali Wilson’s blind audition. She has to choose between Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend, who all pushed their buttons and pled for Cali to pick them. Cali goes with Blake, and he adds another member to his team. Up next is single mother, Injoy Fountain, who sings Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.” It takes a bit of time, but Kelly Clarkson eventually turns her chair, followed by Gwen. Both ladies are on their feet dancing to Injoy’s sassy performance, and it’s a battle of the babes over who will land the singer on their team. Injoy can only choose one as her coach, though, and she picks Kelly.

Next, Jordan Chase sings “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. The coaches spend awhile deciding what to do, but Blake eventually turns around, and at the last minute, his girlfriend, Gwen, joins him. Blake is not happy to see he’ll have to go up against Gwen again, and she jokingly teases him by saying, “I like fighting with you!” John is also admittedly stoked to see the lovebirds go at it. “I’m very excited to see America’s favorite couple fight it out,” he says.

Blake gives his pitch first and praises Jordan for the accuracy in his voice. He also throws in a joke about what this battle could mean for his relationship with Gwen. “Me fighting for you means…I’m going to pay for this later!” he tells Jordan. “That’s how much I love you.” Of course, Kelly has to tease her buddy Blake a bit, and jokes, “No cuddles for Blakey!”

Then, it’s Gwen’s turn to speak, and she causes quite a stir when she tells Jordan, “I can imagine being a 19-year-old boy and wondering what it would be like….” She can barely finish her thoughts before she’s interrupted by Kelly, John and Blake, who express their confusion over her statement. “I wish you would stop!” Blake tells his lady. Gwen defends herself, though, and tells Jordan, “I can tell I’m the only one who connects with you because everyone else is crazy.” At that point, Blake jokes about his relationship with Gwen again by sarcastically saying, “We’ve never had a connection like this on the show before!” Well, after all the bickering, Jordan has to make a decision, and he goes with Blake!

The next act is a twin duo, Dane & Stephanie. Dane was born a female (Dana) and opens up about his transition before the audition. The pair sings a stunning rendition of “Angela” by The Lumineers, and John and Blake turn around. After some deliberation Dane and Stephanie pick John as their coach.

Next, James Violet performs “Sweet Creature” by Harry Styles. Kelly turns her chair right away, and Blake and Gwen join in by the end. James chooses Gwen as his coach, and she’s completely shocked and excited. Jordan McCulloch is up next. He sings “Let Me Love You” by Mario, but unfortunately, it’s just not enough to get one of the coaches to turn around, and Jordan is not picked for a team.

To close out the night, Preston C. Hall takes the stage. He sings “Dream A Little Dream Of Me,” and all four coaches are majorly impressed. However, they’re even MORE shocked to learn that Preston is just 14 years old! Blake, Gwen, John and Kelly are all dying to have Preston on their team, but he can only pick one — and he goes with John!

After night four of the blind auditions, this is where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan, Will Breman, Max Boyle, Mendeleyev, Marybeth Byrd, Dane & Stephanie, Preston C. Hall

Kelly – Brennan Lassiter, Alex Guthrie, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot, Melinda Rodriguez, Injoy Fountain

Blake – Kat Hammock, Marina Chello, Cory Jackson, Josie Jones, Cali Wilson, Jordan Chase

Gwen – Jake Haldenvang, Rose Short, Kyndal Inskeep, Royce Lovett, Elise Azkoul, Calvin Lockett, Kiara Brown, James Violet

The Voice continues with a new episode of blind auditions on Oct. 7 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.