‘Birds Of Prey’ Trailer: Harley Quinn & The Joker Break Up & She Faces A New Enemy

She’s baaaack. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn makes her triumphant return to the big screen in this first ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer and she’s leaving Joker very much in the past.

Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, is making a grand entrance onto our movie screens once again but this time in her own movie: Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Miss Harley Quinn. The first trailer was revealed on October 1 and is spectacular from start to finish. After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask, in Gotham City. As expected with Harley, you never know what you’re going to get with her. There’s never a dull moment with our Queen HQ!

“The Joker and I broke up,” Harley reveals in the trailer. “I wanted a fresh start but it turns out I wasn’t the only thing in Gotham looking for emancipation.” She teams up with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya and they soon find themselves up against Black Mask. Harley’s not giving up without a fight and without a little mayhem. “I’m the one they should be scared of. Not you. Not Mr. J. Because I’m Harley freaking Quinn,” she declares in the trailer. We stan the one and only Harley Quinn!

Margot is joined by Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Gotham City detective Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. Now that’s a stacked cast. Harley will be introducing the world to her pet hyena, which was revealed in a poster.

This is Harley’s first appearance since Suicide Squad. At the end of the 2016 movie, The Joker breaks into the penitentiary and rescues Harley. Things have clearly soured since then. Margot is set to reprise her role in a 2021 sequel. But first, we’re going to get Birds of Prey in all its wacky glory. The movie will be released Feb. 7, 2020.