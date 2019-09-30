Exclusive
Teresa Giudice Still Considers Herself ‘Very Much Married’ Despite Young Guys Chatting Her Up At Party

Teresa Giudice loves to work hard and play hard, but she’s only got eyes for one guy: her husband, Joe Giudice, a source tells HL exclusively.

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans started buzzing when Teresa Giudice was spotted talking up a hot guy at a party in Los Angeles. After all, she and husband Joe Giudice are still married, even if he’s getting deported. But Teresa’s not about that. The Bravo star “still considers herself very much married” despite Joe’s immigration status, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. And though the sexy reality star has guys drooling, she’s not giving them the time of day. Being married “doesn’t mean Teresa doesn’t get lots of attention from young, hot guys. She gets so much male attention, but doesn’t act on it,” they said.

The drama began when Teresa was spotted laughing with and hugging a “mystery man” during the Eternal Beauty event in Beverly Hills, California at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center on September 26. There was nothing scandalous going on, though; the man in question was an old friend of her younger brother, Joe Gorga, named Louis Todaro. “Teresa finds it laughable that people think she’s dating the man she was photographed with during her trip to Los Angeles, because he is like another brother to her,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s known him for years. There are even pictures of him with her daughters and he has a girlfriend who was with him that night, too. They grew up together.” After catching up with her pal, Teresa went to a few other LA hotspots with her girlfriends, including Allbright, Craigs, Elephante, and The Bungalow in Santa Monica.

“Teresa is beautiful and young guys were definitely trying to chat her up, but she hung with friends and just laughed about it,” the first source told us. “Teresa works hard and plays hard, and had a total blast.” HollywoodLife reached out to Teresa’s rep for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.