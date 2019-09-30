‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Her Baby’s Gender: Edwin, The Kids & I Are ‘Blessed’

Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to announce the gender of her third child with a colorful and enthusiastic family pic that showed their excitement.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, is about to be a mom for the third time to a little baby…GIRL! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the gentle gender announcement to her Instagram followers when she posted a memorable photo of the moment she and her family found out. In the snapshot, a metallic silver letter balloons that spell out the word “baby” can be seen in the background as Teddi, her husband Edwin Arroyave, and their two children, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5, smile while being covered in pink confetti and balloons. The happy crew wore matching pink and blue striped pajamas to go along with the girl-boy theme in the pic and Teddi made sure to add a sentimental caption to the post.

“It’s a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” the caption began. “Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave. 😜 Thank you to @ocballoonbar for the pop we needed, @204events for the rad background and @jorgebphoto for capturing this moment so perfectly. 💕”

Teddi’s joy about her baby girl comes after she officially announced her third pregnancy in a statement to Us Weekly on Sept. 11. ““I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” she told the outlet. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point whee I’m sharing with everybody. Plus, now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

Shortly after she confirmed her pregnancy, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to post a topless photo of herself flaunting her bare baby bump. She used the pic to promote body positivity and talked about how she’s embracing even her “flaws” in the caption. “When it comes to our bodies, we have a choice: to criticize them or embrace them,” she wrote. “I spent many years fixated on the stretch marks that run down my inner thighs or the loose skin on my arms I try to pose away in pics or how my face gets red and blotchy on days I am stressed or eat something that doesn’t agree with me. Well not today. Not now. I am loving the skin I am in and feeling damn proud about it.”