Stacey Dash: ‘Clueless’ Star Arrested For Allegedly Attacking New Husband, Jeffrey Marty

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence in Florida on September 29, a new report, which obtained her mugshot, claims. Police were called to her home in Pasco County home after the actress reportedly attacked her new husband.

Stacey Dash was arrested on domestic violence charges in Pasco County, Florida on Sunday, September 29, TMZ, which obtained her official mugshot, reports. The “Clueless” actress, 52, allegedly attacked her new husband, Jeffrey Marty, who she allegedly pushed and slapped in a spat at her home, sources say. Police responded to a domestic dispute call around 7:45 PM, and upon arrival authorities observed scratches on Marty’s left arm, the sources add.

Stacey was reportedly taken into custody, where she’s currently being held on $500 bail. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Stacey Dash and did not receive an immediate reply. We’ve also contacted Florida police concerning this report. This story is still developing…

The couple recently wed last spring in a secret ceremony in Florida. There’s little information about Stacey’s fourth marriage. Marty is a lawyer, TMZ says.