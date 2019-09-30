Priyanka Chopra Looks Like A Princess In Gorgeous Pink Lehenga & 6 More Press Tour Outfits

Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her new film, ‘The Sky Is Pink,’ in India & her latest pink lehenga may just be her best press tour look to date!

Priyanka Chopra, 37, stepped out to promote her highly anticipated new Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, in India on September 29. The actress looked fabulous when she opted to wear a pink lehenga, which is a long embroidered skirt that ends at the ankles and is usually worn by women in India. The gorgeous bubblegum pink, sleeveless Anita Dongre dress hugged Priyanka’s figure perfectly, while the scoop neckline was lowcut, revealing ample cleavage. The bodice of the maxi dress was skintight and embroidered at the neckline with pretty white and blue flowers. From the waist down, the frock flowed into a loosely pleated skirt, covered in floral embroidery and crystal embellishments. Around one shoulder and arm, Priyanka draped the matching shawl. Under her dress, Priyanka chose to wear a matching pair of pink pants that were scrunched around her ankles. She topped her look off with clear PVC mules and gorgeous glam by hairstylist, Hiral Bhatia and makeup by Uday Shirali.

Priyanka’s pink ensemble was just one of the many fabulous outfits she’s been wearing to promote her new film. Another amazing look from her was the strapless orange midi dress she wore on September 26. Priyanka wore the coral Safiyaa Revanna Dress which was skintight featuring a cinched-in, tight bodice with a huge bow off to one side and a body-hugging skirt that showed off her toned figure. She topped her look off with a pair of nude pointed leather pumps. Bright colors have been the theme of Priyanka’s press tour and her bright yellow dress on September 24, was another gorg look.

Priyanka wore a sleeveless Christian Siriano midi dress with a fitted bodice and turtleneck with a cinched-in waist, while the skirt flowed into a pretty A-line wrap skirt that was slit on the front, revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of white leather Jimmy Choo pointed pumps and a gorgeous wavy updo hairstyle, done by stylist, Florian Hurel.

When Priyanka’s not wearing bright ensembles, she’s been sticking to her Indian roots and wearing different pieces that are common in her country, like her gorgeous floral silk Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. The long black fabric was draped over one shoulder, while another was left bare, and she topped her look off with black bangles and jewels, also by designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. There were so many other fab looks Priyanka’s worn on the press tour and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!