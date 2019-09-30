Tweets
Mark Hamill, AKA Luke Skywalker, Slams ‘Fraud’ Ivanka Trump For Saying Her Family Has ‘The Force’

Mark Hamill didn’t approve of Ivanka Trump’s assertion that she and his iconic character, Luke Skywalker, are on the same team. He made it clear on Twitter: she’s a ‘fraud,’ not ‘The Force.’

Mark Hamill has a message for Ivanka Trump: “Go Force Yourself.” The Star Wars icon, 68, was horrified by President Donald Trump‘s daughter using a term from his films to describe her family, and made sure she knew that Luke Skywalker himself didn’t approve. It started when Ivanka tweeted out a photo of herself, husband Jared Kushner, and their three kids at home, captioned “The Force is strong in my family”. Their three-year-old son, Theodore Kushner, is dressed like a Stormtrooper. The tweet got plenty of criticism, but Mark’s response likely hurt the most. He quote-tweeted Ivanka’s photo, writing, “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’ #GoForceYourself”.

OUCH. Mark is a vocal anti-Trump activist, and hasn’t shied away from criticizing the president and his family on Twitter. Shortly after Trump’s inauguration, Mark responded to a tweet that read, “write a sad story using only three words,” with “Putin elected Trump.” Mark is also a talented voice actor, and famously did a series in which he read some of Trump’s craziest tweets in The Joker’s voice. It’s creepy AF, and if you haven’t heard it, you need to ASAP. So it’s clear that he’s not about to let the president’s advisor/daughter sully the good name of Star Wars on his watch.

Here’s the thing. Ivanka has also definitely misunderstood The Force altogether. In the Star Wars universe, The Force is an energy that binds the galaxy together. Jedi and the Sith (the bad guys) are sensitive to The Force, which gives them the ability to levitate objects, use mind tricks, and see things before they happen. Luke, Rey, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are all followers of this energy, which guides their actions, acting as sort of a moral compass.

Ivanka’s son is wearing a Stormtrooper costume, meaning the family is decidedly on the opposite side, with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. Kind of ironic when you consider that her father is an evil, opportunistic ruler, right? Needless to say, she’s getting roasted left and right on Twitter. “Your family is trying to destroy the galaxy if that’s what you mean,” one person tweeted in response to her photo. “You and your family represent the exact opposite of everything Star Wars stands for. Your family’s values are that of the Sith. Your father is doing to this country what Palpatine did to the galaxy. You are the evil empire and the rebellion is just beginning #resist,” said another.