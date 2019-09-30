Malika Haqq took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to share the first social media photo featuring her cute baby bump and took the opportunity to also express gratitude for her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray.

Malika Haqq, 36, is already glowing in the first Instagram pic that shows off her adorable baby bump! The friend of Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared the snapshot that put her growing bump on full display on Sept. 30 and it turns out it has special meaning for the beauty. In addition to writing about her pregnancy in the caption for the pic, which shows her happily posing with her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, Malika wrote about the gratitude she feels to have her sister by her side during the life-changing moment.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more 🥰,” the sweet caption read. Khadijah didn’t hesitate to respond to the sentiment in the comments section of the photo. “I’m the luckiest girl to bare witness to your Mommy journey! I wouldn’t miss it… ITS YOUR TURN, Finally!!! Lol 😍” she wrote.

Malika announced her pregnancy with her first child in another Instagram post that showed her holding up a positive Clearblue pregnancy test and smiling on Sept. 27. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” her caption for the post began. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

We can’t wait to see more epic photos of Malika and her baby bump as the weeks go on! We’re wishing her a happy and healthy pregnancy!