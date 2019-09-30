Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Host Screening Of ‘The Notebook’ For Wedding Guests

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made sure their wedding guests were entertained the night before their celebration when they put on a sleepover that included a screening of ‘The Notebook’ and a water gun fight!

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are about to exchange their vows once again on Sept. 30, but this time it will be in front of a large amount of family and friends, and they made sure to win them all over with an epic time the night before the big celebration! The lovebirds hosted a huge sleepover for those loved ones who traveled to South Carolina, where the wedding will be held, and it included a lot of entertaining features, including a screening of the romantic film The Notebook, and a water gun fight, according to TMZ.

The fun time took place at the venue of the ceremony, the Montage Palmetto Bluff, and had an amazing carnival theme. Some of the treats that were given out to guests included ice cream and candy, and in addition to the movie screening, the activities included a dance party, bowling, and an intense game of capture the flag, sources told the outlet. The water guns didn’t come out until around 1 AM when the bride and groom surprised everyone with them and it sounds like they all took full advantage of a friendly water feud!

Earlier in the night, Justin and Hailey took part in a traditional wedding rehearsal dinner that included Justin’s aunt, Candie Buck, Justin’s grandfather, Bruce Dale, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, 44, and Hailey’s parents, Stephen Baldwin, 53, and Kennya Baldwin, 51. The couple, who officially exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, also have a plethora of celebrity guests expected to attend the big day, including Kendall Jenner, 23, Kylie Jenner, 22, Travis Scott, 28, Ed Sheeran, 28, Usher, 40, Jaden Smith, 21, and more.