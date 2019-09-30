Jonathan Scott Sweetly Wraps His Arm Around Zooey Dechanel At ‘DWTS’ After Taking Romance Public

Jonathan Scott once turned down a spot on ‘DWTS,’ but proved he’s still a fan by attending a taping of the show with Zooey Deschanel! They sat by a few familiar faces.

Spotted: Jonathan Scott, 41, and Zooey Deschanel, 39, were sitting (quite intimately) among the audience at Dancing with the Stars on Sept. 30! Jonathan had his arm wrapped around the New Girl star, and they both sat very close to one another. They weren’t the only A-list faces in the crowd, however! Jonathan was joined by his twin brother and Property Brothers co-star, Drew Scott, who attended the live taping with his wife, Linda Phan (fun fact: Drew competed on Season 25 of DWTS).

To the left of Jonathan was Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, who was showing his support for castmate Karamo Brown (Karamo’s competing with dancing partner Jenna Johnson). Seated two rows behind Jonathan and Zooey were Crazy Ex Girlfriend stars Scott Michael Foster and Pete Gardner — talk about a VIP television section!

Jonathan could’ve been a competitor instead of a spectator, but sadly, he once had to turn down an offer to compete on DWTS. “Yeah, if I had nothing else on my schedule, I would do it,” the HGTV star told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, confirming that the ABC show previously approached him. Meanwhile, his brother Drew did find the time to train and compete in 2017 — a decision that Jonathan joked was “crazy.” The contractor explained, “When he [Drew] did it, we were filming, we were in the middle of 20 houses.” Let’s not forget that the brothers are authors as well — during the interview, they were promoting their new children’s picture book, Builder Brothers: Better Together. Well, Jonathan did hop up on stage for that one jive performance with Drew and Emma Slater in Season 25!

Jonathan and Zooey’s romance continues to heat up! Jonathan has engaged in innocent Instagram-flirting with the actress-singer, and they have been spotted on two dates throughout Sept. 2019. HollywoodLife obtained EXCLUSIVE photos of that first outing in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, and we also broke the news about this surprise romance!

Jonathan and Zooey met while filming Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show with James Corden in Aug. 2019, where Jonathan told us that he and Zooey “clicked.” Although Zooey and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, didn’t announce their split until Sept. 6, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the parents had already been separated for “several months.”