Jonathan Scott Flirts With Zooey Deschanel On Instagram After Going Public With Romance

After HollywoodLife broke the news of Jonathan Scott’s romance with Zooey Deschanel, the ‘Property Brothers’ star hasn’t been holding back on the Instagram love for the ‘New Girl’ actress!

This romance is in full-swing — hand-holding, Instagram flirting and all! Jonathan Scott, 41, once again proved that he’s a big fan of Zooey Deschanel, 39, by liking his new beau’s portrait on Instagram on Sept. 30 [you can see it here]. The 500 Days of Summer star was showing off her bedhead-inspired ‘do to her 5.4 million followers, captioning the picture, “Felt cute, won’t delete until my hairstylist calls, concerned.” We don’t think Jonathan would want Zooey to delete the post, even if her hairstylist did call. He double tapped Zooey’s photo!

Jonathan was also caught IG-flirting with Zooey underneath an announcement for her holiday tour dates with her She & Him bandmate, M. Ward, posted on Sept. 17. Jonathan made it known that he intends to cheer on Zooey from the audience! “Well there’s no way I’m missing this 😊 🎄,” the HGTV star affectionately commented. Even his twin and co-star, Drew Scott, chimed in from the comments section: “Can I sing backup🙌😁❤️.”

HollywoodLife broke the news that Zooey and Jonathan were a new item with EXCLUSIVE photos of their date in Silver Lake, CA on Sept. 13. They looked smitten as they held hands in route to Little Dom’s restaurant, and were once again photographed hand-in-hand (and even color coordinating in blues) in Beverly Hills on Sept. 19.

Zooey and Jonathan met while filming a segment of Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show with James Corden in Aug. 2019, and their relationship has took off since then! “They started out as friends,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when we first reported about the romance. “They’ve been out a few times and seem to want to keep the romance on the quieter side. It’s pretty new still. They seem to like each other a lot and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can. They both seem pretty happy and into it so far.” Zooey had also just announced her split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, 47, in a joint statement issued on Sept. 6, and a source confirmed with HollywoodLife that the former couple had been separated for “several months.”

Jonathan himself revealed the details of his meet-cute with Zooey in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while promoting his and Drew’s new children’s picture book Builder Brothers: Better Together. Jonathan and Zooey’s look-alikes — their siblings Drew and Emily Deschanel, respectively — also joined the Carpool Karaoke segment, and it was Jonathan and Drew’s first time ever meeting the sisters! “It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before but we just clicked,” Jonathan admitted, who added that they “just had so much fun.” As you can see, he and Zooey are still having fun!