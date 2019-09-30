Hilary Duff Shows ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ To Her Kids, Luca & Banks, For The First Time: Watch

A blast from the past! Hilary Duff sat her kids down to watch ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ for the first time and the entire moment was captured by her fiancé, Matthew Koma.

This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff, 32, showed her kids, Luca, 7, and Banks, 11 months, The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the first time on Sept. 29 and fans got to see the entire moment documented on Hilary’s fiancé, Matthew Koma‘s, Instagram story. Luca had his eyes glued to the TV, while Hilary fed his baby sister from a water bottle. Matthew, meanwhile, panned between the sweet little family and the screen, which was playing the film’s iconic opening scene. On the TV, the sequence showed Lizzie singing along to “The Tide is High” by Blondie. While tearing through her closet, trying to figure out what to wear, Lizzie crooned along to the song. In the commotion, she picked up a hairbrush, reciting the lyrics, “Every girl wants you to be her man, but I’ll wait right here until it’s my turn,” before Matthew’s Instagram story ended.

While Luca and Banks seemed pretty transfixed by their mom’s performance, there will definitely be more Lizzie McGuire in store for the whole family to look forward to. A reboot series of the classic Disney series is in the works at Disney+ and fans cannot wait. The series will follow the titular character, with Hilary back in the starring role, as a “30-year-old millennial navigating life” in NYC. Even Hilary got in on the major announcement action, posting an Instagram clip playing the show’s theme song. “SURPRISE,” the singer and actress captioned the clip. “I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s.”

Hilary, however, teased the project months ago. As far back as December 8, 2018, Hilary dropped hints that she’d reprise the role that made her famous. “There’s been some conversations,” Hilary shared with Entertainment Tonight back in December. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it… There’s been lots of conversations about that. I’m racking my brain. I don’t think [Lizzie]’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon… It’s fun. I feel excited. … It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see.” Maybe Hilary was revisiting the movie to get her kids excited for the series!

Hilary Duff watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie with her boyfriend and 2 kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/7J6Kc3fqWw — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) September 29, 2019

It’s an exciting time for the Lizzie McGuire actress. Along with raising her two young children, and enjoying the success of her other series, Younger, Hilary got engaged to her partner, Matthew, on May 9. With an upcoming wedding, watching her kids grow, and confirmation that Hilary is back as Lizzie, we can’t help but think this is what dreams are made of!