Kendall Jenner Stuns In Velvet As She & More Celebs Attend Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Hollywood migrated to South Carolina on Sept. 30 for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding! The pair’s famous friends, like Kendall Jenner and more, were in attendance for the nuptials.

With a number of famous friends between them, it’s no surprise that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding turned into a star-studded affair! The couple’s celebrity pals all showed up to celebrate the pair’s love on Sept. 30, and it looked like a total blast. Considering Hailey and Justin first got married in a courthouse more than one year ago, this wedding was the perfect opportunity for them to finally celebrate with their friends and loved ones. Kendall Jenner was the first celeb spotted, wearing a gorgeous velvet dress, while others stars like Katy Perry were seen mingling, dancing and partying the night away later that evening!

Ahead of Justin and Hailey’s big day, the gorgeous bride was joined by her best gal pals for a bachelorette party back in California. Kendall was on-hand for the bash, and the group looked like they had a blast on their night out. The party started with a dinner in West Hollywood, followed by some partying at celeb hot-spot, Delilah. Kendall was spotted at a sex store just hours ahead of the bash, so the ladies obviously had some fun decorations and props to work with as they got ready to send Hailey down the aisle.

Check out the screenshots of Cami, Isabella and Kendall Jenner all ready for Justin and Hailey's wedding!#BiebersWedding pic.twitter.com/tGmNDvtMJM — Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) September 30, 2019

Justin and Hailey have dealt with a lot of criticism because of their highly publicized relationship. They have both openly discussed the difficulties of being in a high-profile romance, but after going through it for quite some time now, they’ve learned to tune out the noise. “You can’t help but wonder, ‘does someone se something that I don’t see?’ But the only two people in a relationship, are the two people in it,” Hailey said in a recent interview with Vogue Australia. “Marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into … now, it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”