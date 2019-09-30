Some of our fave celebrities headed to Paris Fashion Week where they ended fashion month on a super stylish note & we rounded up all of the best looks from the stars!

With fashion month coming to an end, the stars headed to Paris Fashion Week for one last hoorah and their outfits were seriously on point. Camila Cabello, 22, looked fabulous, as always, when she arrived at the Valentino Spring Summer 2020 on September 29, rocking a skintight, long-sleeve red mini dress with a plunging, ruffled V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the body-hugging mini with a pair of metallic silver ankle-strap sandals, diamond goops, a metallic blue clutch, and a gorgeous, super long straight ponytail. Also in attendance at the show was Naomi Campbell, 49, who looked unrecognizable with a super short, sleek straight bob haircut. She showed off her new hairstyle while wearing a white bedazzled outfit featuring a long-sleeve top and pants, lined with feathers.

Cardi B, 26, has also been killing it during PFW and she is literally taking fashion to a whole new level. The rapper stepped out on September 28 when she wore a bright blue, head-to-toe floral Richard Quinn ensemble. Her entire face was covered with a mask, so we didn’t even know it was her, while a baggy jacket and pleated skirt completed her look. A day later, she headed to the Thom Browne show on Sept. 29, when she opted for a much more sophisticated look. She threw on a high-waisted, mid-length gray skirt paired with a skintight, light gray peplum blazer. Her cleavage was on full display in the plunging V-neck blazer, while a pair of oversized clear eyeglasses topped off her look. One of our fave looks from Cardi, came later that night when she threw on a brown floor-length coat with colorful polka dots on it and massive fur cuffs. She styled the coat with the matching hat, boots, and purse.

Kris Jenner, 63, looked fabulous when she headed to the Balmain show on Sept. 27 wearing a full black sparkly ensemble. She threw on a pair of high-waisted drawstring pants with a tight matching metallic sparkly shirt tucked in. She threw a matching long duster coat on top of her look, adding black aviator sunglasses and leather booties.

