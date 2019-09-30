‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Brands Blake A ‘Liar & A Cheater’ After He Tries To Sabotage Kelly

The gloves are off between lovers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the Sept. 30 episode of ‘The Voice’ — and he’s forced to do damage control after getting caught in a lie!

The Sept. 30 episode of The Voice begins with a blind audition from Mendeleyev. He has a background in folk music and sings “Girl From The North Country” by Bob Dylan. He opts to do so without a band, so it’s just himself and his guitar. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson all push their buttons at the same time, and Gwen Stefani eventually follows to make it a four-chair turn. Mendeleyev can only choose one coach, though, and he goes with John.

Next up is Jake Hoot, a country singer who performs “When It Rains It Pours” by Luke Combs. It takes a little bit of time, but Kelly finally turns around, and since no one else does, she automatically grabs Jake for her team. Calvin Lockett is up next. He sings “Just My Imagination” by The Temptations, and Blake turns around right away, followed by Gwen and John. They all give their pitches, and even though everyone is certain Calvin will pick John, he shocks them all by going with Gwen, who’s BEYOND excited!

The next artist to take the stage is Josie Jones. As a country artist, she’s admittedly most excited about the prospect of working with Blake. Josie performs a rendition of “Men and Mascara,” and John is first to turn around. At the very end of the song, Blake follows suit, but John puts up a good fight to nab the country artist for his team. However, Josie makes the obvious choice and picks Blake as her coach.

Johnny Sanchez is up next, and he sings “Seven Spanish Angels.” Unfortunately, it’s not quite enough to catch any of the coaches’ attention, and no chairs turn. Hoping to have better luck is Marybeth Byrd. She’s a country singer who performs “Angel From Montgomery.” Kelly, Gwen and John turn around from the very first notes. At the last minute, Blake also turns his chair, but he has no chance at getting Marybeth on his team — because Kelly used her BLOCK on him!

Since he’s out of the running, Blake uses his pitch to advocate for his girlfriend, Gwen. “Pick Gwen, have fun!” he urges Marybeth. Kelly is desperate to get Marybeth on her team, though, and she gives a great pitch. However, Blake does whatever he can to sabotage her and starts playing Gwen’s hit song, “Don’t Speak,” on the speakers every time Kelly starts speaking! In the end, though, Marybeth doesn’t go with either of the ladies, and instead chooses John!

Next, Tamika J gives a powerful and energetic performance, but unfortunately, none of the coaches turn around. Kiara Brown hits the stage next with a unique rendition of “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty. Blake and Gwen are intrigued and they both turn around, so it’s a battle of the lovers! At this point, Blake accidentally reveals himself as the person who played “Don’t Speak” to sabotage Kelly earlier, and Gwen is shocked.

“You’re a liar and a cheater!” she scolds her man. John is also flabbergasted, and says, “I don’t know how Gwen could be in a relationship with someone who has this many problems with telling the truth!” Gwen continues to express how surprised she is by Blake’s sabotage, and he does his best to make it up to her. “No! I love you!” he promises. It’s all in good fun, but the other coaches are definitely pulling for Gwen on this one, and she gets Kiara on her team. “Blake, this is a competition,” Gwen concludes. “The gloves are off!”

Next up is Melinda Rodriguez, a jazz singer. She gives an inspiring performance of “Oh What A Wonderful World,” and Kelly and Gwen turn around immediately. Both ladies give excellent pitches, but Melinda picks Kelly as her coach. Jon Rizzo is the next performer. He sings “Let Her Cry” by Hootie & The Blowfish, but unfortunately, it’s not quite strong enough for anyone to turn around.

The final artist of the night is Cali Wilson, who sings a gorgeous rendition of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Gwen, Blake and John all push their buttons, so Cali has a big decision to make — but we won’t get to see who she chooses until tomorrow’s episode!

After night three of the blind auditions, this is where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan, Will Breman, Max Boyle, Mendeleyev, Marybeth Byrd,

Kelly – Brennan Lassiter, Alex Guthrie, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot, Melinda Rodriguez

Blake – Kat Hammock, Marina Chello, Cory Jackson, Josie Jones

Gwen – Jake Haldenvang, Rose Short, Kyndal Inskeep, Royce Lovett, Elise Azkoul, Calvin Lockett, Kiara Brown

The Voice continues with a new episode of blind auditions on Oct. 1 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.