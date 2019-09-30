Freeform’s ’31 Nights Of Halloween’ Full Schedule: When ‘Hocus Pocus’ Is On & More

Halloween season is officially in full swing and Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule is going to keep you in the festive spirit all month long. Get ready to enjoy ‘Hocus Pocus,’ the ‘Scream’ movies, and more throughout October.

October is truly the most spooktacular time of the year and Freeform is making sure you’re celebrating Halloween right. From fan-favorite movies, a new original special, and marathons of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror will be airing all month long. And yes, there will be so much Hocus Pocus throughout October. You can’t celebrate Halloween without it!

After the success of last year’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform is continuing the party this year with the new special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest. The show was taped on Sept. 12 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The celebrating will honor the icons of the season as we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows, and musical artists who have become synonymous with Halloween. Freeform is also premiering Scared Shrekless, the first 3 Scream movies, the classic hit Ghostbusters, and more throughout the month.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. – Monster House

5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless – Freeform Premiere

12:00 p.m. – Monster House

2:05 p.m. – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House – Freeform Premiere

4:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. – ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Friday, Oct. 4

11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins – Freeform Premiere

11:30 a.m. – Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – ParaNorman

9:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:10 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

1:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:00 p.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest – Freeform Premiere

9:00 p.m. – Goosebumps – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – Monster House

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. – Monster House

11:30 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. – Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

11:00 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. – Iron Man

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. – Iron Man

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. – Monster House

3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 11

11:00 a.m. – Scared Shrekless

11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

2:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

12:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6:00 p.m. – Scream – Freeform Premiere

8:40 p.m. – Scream 2 – Freeform Premiere

11:20 p.m. – Scream 3 – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 13

7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

10:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. – Matilda

5:50 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. – Matilda

1:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:00 a.m. – ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m. – Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Friday, Oct. 18

11:00 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:00 p.m. – National Treasure

3:00 p.m. – Scream

5:40 p.m. – Scream 2

8:20 p.m. – Scream 3

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. – ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

4:15 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7:00 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. – Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m. – Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m. – Monster House

2:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. – Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, Oct. 24

11:00 a.m. – Matilda

1:10 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

3:40 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 25

11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

Saturday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. – Monster House

9:10 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Sunday, Oct. 27

7:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

9:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. – Scream

5:40 p.m. – Scream 2

8:20 p.m. – Scream 3

Tuesday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion”(2003)

11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)

2:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

4:45 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Following 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest on Oct. 31, Hocus Pocus will be airing all day on Halloween. Only Hocus Pocus could have this impact!