Freeform’s ’31 Nights Of Halloween’ Full Schedule: When ‘Hocus Pocus’ Is On & More
Halloween season is officially in full swing and Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule is going to keep you in the festive spirit all month long. Get ready to enjoy ‘Hocus Pocus,’ the ‘Scream’ movies, and more throughout October.
October is truly the most spooktacular time of the year and Freeform is making sure you’re celebrating Halloween right. From fan-favorite movies, a new original special, and marathons of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror will be airing all month long. And yes, there will be so much Hocus Pocus throughout October. You can’t celebrate Halloween without it!
After the success of last year’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, Freeform is continuing the party this year with the new special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest. The show was taped on Sept. 12 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The celebrating will honor the icons of the season as we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows, and musical artists who have become synonymous with Halloween. Freeform is also premiering Scared Shrekless, the first 3 Scream movies, the classic hit Ghostbusters, and more throughout the month.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. – Monster House
5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 2
11:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless – Freeform Premiere
12:00 p.m. – Monster House
2:05 p.m. – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House – Freeform Premiere
4:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon – Freeform Premiere
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
2:40 p.m. – ParaNorman
4:45 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Friday, Oct. 4
11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins – Freeform Premiere
11:30 a.m. – Hook (1991)
2:35 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. – ParaNorman
9:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:10 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
1:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:00 p.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest – Freeform Premiere
9:00 p.m. – Goosebumps – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. – Monster House
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. – Monster House
11:30 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
5:45 p.m. – Goosebumps
8:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
10:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 p.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
8:25 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:00 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
8:00 p.m. – Iron Man
Wednesday, Oct. 9
11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 p.m. – Iron Man
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 a.m. – R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 p.m. – Monster House
3:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
6:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
10:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
Friday, Oct. 11
11:00 a.m. – Scared Shrekless
11:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
2:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
4:05 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
6:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
12:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon!
6:00 p.m. – Scream – Freeform Premiere
8:40 p.m. – Scream 2 – Freeform Premiere
11:20 p.m. – Scream 3 – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters II
9:35 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
11:10 a.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values
3:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
5:25 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
7:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
10:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
1:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
3:45 p.m. – Matilda
5:50 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. – Matilda
1:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Wednesday, Oct. 16
11:00 a.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
3:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 a.m. – ParaNorman
1:05 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 p.m. – Disney’s 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
5:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
6:50 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Friday, Oct. 18
11:00 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:00 p.m. – National Treasure
3:00 p.m. – Scream
5:40 p.m. – Scream 2
8:20 p.m. – Scream 3
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:00 a.m. – ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:15 a.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
4:15 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
10:05 a.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
12:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values
4:45 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
8:30 p.m. – Goosebumps
Tuesday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
12:35 p.m. – Monster House
2:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. – Goosebumps
6:50 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Wednesday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, Oct. 24
11:00 a.m. – Matilda
1:10 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
3:40 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 25
11:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
4:40 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
Saturday, Oct. 26
7:00 a.m. – Monster House
9:10 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:20 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
5:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
11:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
9:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
5:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values
7:05 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. – Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 p.m. – Scream
5:40 p.m. – Scream 2
8:20 p.m. – Scream 3
Tuesday, Oct. 29
7:30 a.m. – “The Haunted Mansion”(2003)
11:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
12:35 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo” (2002)
2:40 p.m. – “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
4:45 p.m. – “The Addams Family” (1991)
6:50 p.m. – “Addams Family Values”
8:55 p.m. – “Hotel Transylvania”
Wednesday, Oct. 30
7:30 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 p.m. – Addams Family Values
6:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Hocus Pocus Marathon!
11:30 a.m. – 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Following 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest on Oct. 31, Hocus Pocus will be airing all day on Halloween. Only Hocus Pocus could have this impact!