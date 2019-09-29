Teresa Giudice’s Mystery Man From LA Trip Identified: How Joe Really Feels About Him
Teresa Giudice got attention when she was spotted with a mystery man during her trip to Los Angeles, including at a Beverly Hills event on Sept. 26, and HL EXCLUSIVELY found out exactly who he is and why he was hanging out with her.
All eyes are on Teresa Giudice, 47, and a new mystery man she was spotted talking with and hugging at an event in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 26, but it turns out he’s just a friend. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in L.A. to attend the Eternal Beauty event, which was celebrating 15 years of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and benefiting the American Heart Association, and the man in question, who happens to be an old friend of her brother’s, was invited by her.
Teresa’s depression over Joe’s deportation case was seen in an emotional scene that was featured in the trailer for season 10 of RHONJ. In the scene, she can be seen talking to Joe on the phone as he informs her of the deportation issue and the denial of his appeal. “I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it,” Joe tells a teary-eyed Teresa during the intense moment.