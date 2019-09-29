Teresa Giudice’s Mystery Man From LA Trip Identified: How Joe Really Feels About Him

Teresa Giudice got attention when she was spotted with a mystery man during her trip to Los Angeles, including at a Beverly Hills event on Sept. 26, and HL EXCLUSIVELY found out exactly who he is and why he was hanging out with her.

All eyes are on Teresa Giudice, 47, and a new mystery man she was spotted talking with and hugging at an event in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 26, but it turns out he’s just a friend. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in L.A. to attend the Eternal Beauty event, which was celebrating 15 years of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and benefiting the American Heart Association, and the man in question, who happens to be an old friend of her brother’s, was invited by her.

“Teresa finds it laughable that people think she’s dating the man she was photographed with during her trip to Los Angeles, because he is like another brother to her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “His name is Louis Todaro and he lives in L.A. and is her brother’s very good friend from high school. She’s known him for years. There are even pictures of him with her daughters and he has a girlfriend who was with him that night, too. They grew up together.”

Joe Giudice, 47, has been away from her for a long time. The father of her four daughters has been in the custody of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment center in Pennsylvania since Mar. as he awaits a Although Teresa finds it funny that her interaction with Louis brought on romance rumors, it’s understandable considering her husband, 47, has been away from her for a long time. The father of her four daughters has been in the custody of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment center in Pennsylvania since Mar. as he awaits a possible deportation back to his home country of Italy, which was ordered after he finished a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Despite the separation, though, Teresa wasn’t interested in finding romance on her trip and knew Joe wouldn’t mind her hanging out with Louis.

“Teresa did not come to town looking for a man,” the source explained. “She wanted to see Louis so she invited him to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Eternal Beauty Event and people wondered who he was and if she was seeing someone, but that didn’t phase her at all. He’s a great friend of the family. Joe has no idea what’s going on because he’s on the inside, but this wouldn’t bother him at all.”