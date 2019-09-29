Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice’s Mystery Man From LA Trip Identified: How Joe Really Feels About Him

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice
Shutterstock
Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019
West Hollywood, CA - Teresa Giudice seems to really be enjoying herself recently as she continues her fun from the weekend with a girls night out at Nice Guy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice Leaves Craigs With FriendsPictured: Teresa GiudiceRef: SPL1608380 251017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice attends a live Q + A and book signing, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA - 05 Dec 2016 Teresa Giudice attends a live Q + A and book signing held at The Grateful Palate, Fort Lauderdale View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
and

Teresa Giudice got attention when she was spotted with a mystery man during her trip to Los Angeles, including at a Beverly Hills event on Sept. 26, and HL EXCLUSIVELY found out exactly who he is and why he was hanging out with her.

All eyes are on Teresa Giudice, 47, and a new mystery man she was spotted talking with and hugging at an event in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 26, but it turns out he’s just a friend. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was in L.A. to attend the Eternal Beauty event, which was celebrating 15 years of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and benefiting the American Heart Association, and the man in question, who happens to be an old friend of her brother’s, was invited by her.

“Teresa finds it laughable that people think she’s dating the man she was photographed with during her trip to Los Angeles, because he is like another brother to her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “His name is Louis Todaro and he lives in L.A. and is her brother’s very good friend from high school. She’s known him for years. There are even pictures of him with her daughters and he has a girlfriend who was with him that night, too. They grew up together.”
Although Teresa finds it funny that her interaction with Louis brought on romance rumors, it’s understandable considering her husband Joe Giudice, 47, has been away from her for a long time. The father of her four daughters has been in the custody of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainment center in Pennsylvania since Mar. as he awaits a possible deportation back to his home country of Italy, which was ordered after he finished a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Despite the separation, though, Teresa wasn’t interested in finding romance on her trip and knew Joe wouldn’t mind her hanging out with Louis.
“Teresa did not come to town looking for a man,” the source explained. “She wanted to see Louis so she invited him to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Eternal Beauty Event and people wondered who he was and if she was seeing someone, but that didn’t phase her at all. He’s a great friend of the family. Joe has no idea what’s going on because he’s on the inside, but this wouldn’t bother him at all.”
Teresa Giudice, Devin Haman, Dan Holtz
“Teresa Guidice at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center with co-owners Devin Haman and Dan Holtz. They were preparing for the Eternal Beauty event celebrating 15 years @bhrc.medspa and launching Dan Holtz’s amazing new book The Trifecta Of Health! “

Teresa’s depression over Joe’s deportation case was seen in an emotional scene that was featured in the trailer for season 10 of RHONJ. In the scene, she can be seen talking to Joe on the phone as he informs her of the deportation issue and the denial of his appeal. “I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it,” Joe tells a teary-eyed Teresa during the intense moment.