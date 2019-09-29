SNL: Woody Harrelson Kicks Off 45th Season Of SNL With Epic Opening Monologue About Immigration In The U.S.

The actor returned to SNL for his fourth appearance in advance of his movie ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and had some serious zingers about the country’s political climate!

Woody Harrelson, 58, kicked off the 45th season of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Sept. 28 with an absolute bang. The True Detective actor walked out in a rather formal looking tuxedo, but quickly changed to a cozy pair of Hugh Hefner inspired pajamas. He then hilariously referred to himself as a “fashion icon” and noted he often says the “wrong thing” and “wears the wrong thing” before getting into a political message about immigration in the United States. “I mean, I wasn’t born yesterday and I didn’t just get off the boat — and if that sounds like I’m slandering immigrants, I’m not. I think immigrants make this country great,” the actor noted — clearly taking a stand against President Donald Trump.

“Let’s face it, most of them don’t come by boat anymore — they just walk right in! We it see it every day on the news — Fox News, anyway,” Woody continued. “And if I insulted the one Fox News viewer who is an immigrant, I apologize to you, First Lady,” Woody remarked, referencing Melania Trump’s Slovenian heritage — ouch! “I don’t know why you’re worrying about Mexico because the Chinese are taking over everything!” Woody continued. He then joked he could make such comments since “I am Asian…Caucasian!”

This marks Woody’s fourth time hosting the series, and he was more than happy to remind first-time musical guest Billie Eilish in a promotional video that dropped online ahead of the premiere. “New kid? Yeah, I hosted ’89, ’92, ’14, so I know my way around this place,” Woody casually drops to Billie, 17, who reminds him that she “was not alive for most of that.” The duo then wander the halls of SNL’s studio 8H, as Woody introduces Billie to Keenan Allen and bump into Melissa Villaseñor on-set. “You guys here for host try-outs?” Marissa asks, as Woody reminds her “I am hosting, Marissa.”

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Zombieland: Double Tap, which is a highly anticipated sequel to 2009’s Zombieland. The upcoming flick also stars Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. In the latest installment of the horror-comedy franchise, Woody and the gang once again taken on zombies and survivors after an apocalypse.

Just before the premiere, Woody and musical guest Billie Eilish dropped an important call to action on social media. The duo partnered to urge followers and SNL fans to pay attention to climate change. “Extreme weather is ruining millions of lives,” the teen narrates over images of the ocean and planet.