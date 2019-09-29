‘SNL’ Returns With Alec Baldwin’s Trump Frantically Calling Liev Schreiber’s ‘Ray Donovan’ For Help

It’s been 4 months since Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump has graced our screens, and the actor delivered in another hilarious skit on the premiere of ‘SNL’ alongside newcomer Bowen Yang!

Alec Baldwin is back with his legendary Donald Trump impression, blonde toupee and all! This time, Alec got right into the nitty gritty of the President’s real-life impeachment drama. “I’m being impeached!” he yelled into the phone from the Oval Office to Kate McKinnon‘s Rudy Giuliani, adding that the incident is “the greatest presidential harassment of all time — I’m like the president of harassment.” The former Mayor of New York City is currently acting as an attorney to the actual President, in case anyone forgot.

“Relax Mr. Trump, we’ve got nothing to worry about. Nobody’s going to find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine,” Kate responded, apparently getting ready for a slew of media interviews. “I’m on CNN right now,” she noted — a nod to the camera-loving Giuliani — which further freaked out Alec’s Trump.

Aidy Bryant then interrupted the phone call as Attorney General William Barr. Aidy assured Trump that he had his “top guy” on the case, which just so happened to be Giuliani. The skit also served as a debut to SNL newcomer Bowen Yang and special guest star Liev Schreiber. Yang popped in as Kim Jong-Un, who Alec called for some desperate advice to find a whistleblower. “You have a big ocean in your country? OK, send whistleblower to the bottom of there,” Bowen offered. Alec then exclaimed he wished America was “as cool” as North Korea.

Call Ray Donovan. ☎️#SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/YIB9ReNd3p — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2019

Liev unexpectedly appeared when Alec called for his fictional character, Hollywood fixer Ray Donovan from the hit Showtime series. “I told you, Mr. President, Ray Donovan’s a fictional character. I’m Liev Schreiber, the actor,” he tried to explain. Alec seemed bewildered and confused, as he then requested John Wick — a fictional assassin played by Keanu Reeves — and actor Liam Neeson. Talk about opening the season with a bang!