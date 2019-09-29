‘Flip It Like Disick’: Scott Gushes Over How ‘Great’ Sofia Richie Is Before They Look At A New House

Scott Disick is head over heels in love with Sofia Richie. He raves over how ‘great’ and supportive his girlfriend is as they look into buying a new house on the ‘Flip It Like Disick’ finale.

“I have a girlfriend and a great one at that,” Scott Disick, 36, gushes during the Sept. 29 episode of Flip It Like Disick. “The truth is we can kind of talk about anything and sometimes when I need advice or I need to bounce an idea off of somebody, she’s great for it.” Scott and Sofia Richie, 21, have been dating for over 2 years now. Scott is still currently living in his so-called “bachelor pad” with Sofia and now he’s thinking of moving to Malibu.

“I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with,” Scott says. “And the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things, you know, easier in my life.” Scott brings up the idea of moving, specifically into Kelsey Grammer’s old home. Sofia is all for moving, especially since it would give her the opportunity to put her own spin on their home.

She wants a big closet, a meditation room, and a “sick theater.” Scott jokes that he would even give her a “dungeon to play with” like in Fifty Shades of Grey, but Sofia quips that would only be for him. Scott and Sofia tour the massive mansion and really love what they see. “I think we should get it,” Scott tells Sofia. She says, “It’s a lot of money, babe.”

Scott also opens up to Sofia about the drama with Benny. Sofia gives Scott great advice that he really values. “I think the great thing about talking to Sof with certain different things is she doesn’t sugarcoat anything and, for me, it’s great because I just need to hear exactly how it needs to be heard.”