Recap
Hollywood Life

‘Flip It Like Disick’: Scott Gushes Over How ‘Great’ Sofia Richie Is Before They Look At A New House

Scott Disick Sofia Richie
Splash News
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick out and about in Beverly HillsPictured: Sofia Richie,Scott DisickRef: SPL5090296 160519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sofia Richie is all smiles holding hands with Scott Disick while out shopping in Manhattan's Soho area. 08 Sep 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA498782_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie is all smiles holding hands with Scott Disick while out shopping in Manhattan's Soho area. 08 Sep 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA498782_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 45 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Scott Disick is head over heels in love with Sofia Richie. He raves over how ‘great’ and supportive his girlfriend is as they look into buying a new house on the ‘Flip It Like Disick’ finale.

“I have a girlfriend and a great one at that,” Scott Disick, 36, gushes during the Sept. 29 episode of Flip It Like Disick. “The truth is we can kind of talk about anything and sometimes when I need advice or I need to bounce an idea off of somebody, she’s great for it.” Scott and Sofia Richie, 21, have been dating for over 2 years now. Scott is still currently living in his so-called “bachelor pad” with Sofia and now he’s thinking of moving to Malibu.

“I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with,” Scott says. “And the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things, you know, easier in my life.” Scott brings up the idea of moving, specifically into Kelsey Grammer’s old home. Sofia is all for moving, especially since it would give her the opportunity to put her own spin on their home.

She wants a big closet, a meditation room, and a “sick theater.” Scott jokes that he would even give her a “dungeon to play with” like in Fifty Shades of Grey, but Sofia quips that would only be for him. Scott and Sofia tour the massive mansion and really love what they see. “I think we should get it,” Scott tells Sofia. She says, “It’s a lot of money, babe.”

Scott also opens up to Sofia about the drama with Benny. Sofia gives Scott great advice that he really values. “I think the great thing about talking to Sof with certain different things is she doesn’t sugarcoat anything and, for me, it’s great because I just need to hear exactly how it needs to be heard.”