Miley Cyrus’ Family Fully Supports A Reconciliation With Kaitlynn Carter — ‘It Would Be No Surprise To Anyone’

Miley and Kaitlynn shockingly called off their six week romance on Sept. 21, but the two women have had a close friendship for years.

Could Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, get back together so soon? “It would be no surprise to anyone close to Miley if she got back with Kaitlynn again. Miley and Kaitlynn have been so close for years and will always be,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The couple were spotted kissing in Italy a day before Miley announced she was separated from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, and shortly after Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn announced their bombshell split.

While Miley and Kaitlynn’s hookup seemed to be a surprise, the two women were friends for years and often went out on double dates with their husbands. In the weeks after they were spotted kissing, the whirlwind romance took them to New York City twice, where Kaitlynn accompanied Miley to the MTV VMAs and again to NYFW. The duo weren’t shy about packing on the PDA, often holding hands or cuddling as they approached restaurants, and making out for everyone to see at members-only club Soho House in West Hollywood. Kaitlynn even started wearing an ‘M’ signet ring.

Since her latest split, Miley has been unwinding with a nature-filled retreat in Arizona and sharing plenty of photos from her relaxing getaway. “Those close to Miley want Miley to just take some time for herself. Her inner circle knew there were issues with Liam because there was a change in her behavior and she wanted to start posting risque and sexy photos again,” the source continues. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer has a lengthy history of sharing provocative and sexual images, however, appeared to have left that version of herself behind after marrying longtime love Liam in December. “When Miley is going through something, she’s not a big communicator and rather starts expressing herself in other ways like through her social media or on stage. Everyone around her just wants her to take some time for herself and process and heal.” For her part, Kaitlynn has been spotted hitting the town, showing up at Emmy parties and a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Sept. 23.

Miley’s family wouldn’t be against a reunion with Kaitlynn, provided Miley is in a good place mentally. “Her family adores Kaitlynn and her sister Brandy is really close to Kaitlynn too. When Miley heals, they’d love to see them reconnect in that way even forever,” the insider added. “The romantic part of their relationship pausing has nothing to do with Kaitlynn. It truly was a ‘this is me and not you situation.'”