‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Poses Seductively In Bed Wearing Nothing But A Sheet — See Pic

Lala Kent took to Instagram on Sept. 28 to share an eye-catching photo of herself sitting seemingly naked in bed while draping a white sheet over herself.

Lala Kent, 29, wasn’t afraid to bare a lot of skin in her latest Instagram pic! The Vanderpump Rules star proved her confidence when she posed wearing nothing but a white bed sheet in the snapshot, and she looks pretty fantastic! In the pic, Lala is also holding a bottle of Diet Coke that she’s resting on the knee of her leg that’s propped up in one hand and in the other hand, she’s holding the sheet up to her chest. Her blonde bob is curled under and very reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe‘s do. “The official mascot of @dietcoke,” Lala captioned the pic, not making it clear whether or not the pic was a real ad for the popular soft drink.

Lala’s latest pic isn’t the first time she posed in the nude. The gorgeous gal took to Instagram on Sept. 2 and celebrated her 29th birthday by posting a photo of herself standing naked while under an outdoor shower. “Celebrating my birthday in my birthday suit,” she wrote in the caption for the sexy photo. “I’m thankful for my incredible fiancé, my beautiful family and friends, and my dad who is sending me love & blessings from above ♥️.”

When Lala isn’t busy flaunting her incredible body, she’s spending time with her fiance Randall Emmett, 48. The couple got engaged in Sept. 2018 after being together for almost three years and they set a wedding date of Apr. 18, 2020. They often go on trips together alone or with friends, including a recent vacation in Cabo, Mexico, where Lala’s shower pic was taken. They were joined by friends Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21, and documented the fun they had on social media.

It’s always great to see Lala’s confident and head-turning pics! We can’t wait to see what else she has to share soon!