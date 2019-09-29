Kylie Jenner appears to be feeling better after being treated in the hospital and skipping out on Balmain’s show at Paris Fashion Week!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is bouncing back! The makeup mogul shared a short video on her Instagram story on Sunday, September 29 that displayed her super-toned abs and flat tummy as she stood in front of a mirror. “Ok, my body is really pulling the f–k through these days,” she wrote as she wore a fitted blue sports bra and low-rise black sweatpants. At one point, she gently pulled the sweatpants down to give followers a further look. While she didn’t say if she had been hitting the gym, it certainly looked like she’s been putting in some work!

Kylie was unfortunately hospitalized after reportedly experiencing severe dizziness and flu-like symptoms last week. The illness was so severe, she had to skip out on the highly anticipated Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week, where she was appointed Artistic Director of Makeup (all of the beauty looks in the show were created from the Kylie X Balmain Cosmetics collaboration). Mom Kris Jenner was able to represent Kylie at the event, while Caitlyn Jenner was able to stay by her youngest daughter’s side in the hospital. Kylie shared on social media that she was “heartbroken” to miss the event was “so proud” of the collaboration. She also dropped out of presenting at the Emmy Awards last weekend with sisters Kim and Kendall due to the same sickness.

Stormi’s mom has been posting up a storm in the last day, also revealing her toned torso and perky bum in videos posted on Saturday, September 28. Kylie rocked a skintight nude bralette in the video, paired with another low-rise pair of sweats — this time in gray. She then turned around to give followers a peek at her behind, which was giving us some serious KKW vibes. Her toned abs remained on display in a trio of images posted on the same night, wearing a pink shape-wear inspired romper with cutouts. She held the Seductress Crystal Lip Clutch bag by Judith Leiber Couture, and paired the racy one-piece outfit with a sultry open-toe sandal by shoe designer-of-the-moment Amina Muaddi.

Kylie definitely seems to be getting back to her regular self, confirming on Instagram that she’s “feeling so much better.”