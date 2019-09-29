Kourtney Kardashian Wows In White Strapless Corset & White Pants For New Elongating Look

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in an all-white ensemble in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, and girlfriend ROCKED her elongating look!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, sure knows how to serve up a look! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in Calabasas, California on Saturday, Sept. 28 to meet up with friends for some breakfast, and looked white-hot while doing so! Kourtney wore a white, strapless corset top that showed off her itty-bitty waist and toned shoulders and arms. The mom-of-three added high-waisted, bootcut white pants to her ensemble, which elongated the reality star’s legs. Kourtney finished off her chic outfit with a pair of simple heeled sandals, and kept her jewelry to a minimum.

Kourtney kept her makeup natural and simple, opting for eyeliner, dark nude lips, perfectly penciled-in brows, and glowy skin. The Poosh creator wore her raven-colored locks parted down the middle and straight — a far cry from the butt-length, platinum wig she posed in earlier in the day that had fans wondering if she had gone to the blonde side. “Her name is Daisy,” she captioned the pic.

“But we ain’t ready for that blonde kourtney😍😍😍😍You really are the most interesting to look at💖💖💖,” one fan gushed in the comments, while another wrote, “Is this one of Kylies wigs? 😭 Gorgeous Kourt! 💕.” As fans guessed, the new ‘do was just a wig, and Kourtney was back to her usual self when she stepped out to meet her friends later that morning.

Recently, Kourtney was spotted holding hands with ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 26 — which had fans thinking the pair, who split over a year ago, had reconciled. “Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are not back together and have no plans to despite holding hands,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a very touchy feely, flirty personality and sees nothing wrong with holding hands with Younes as they have great chemistry and she is attracted to him, but she knows the relationship didn’t work. She’s open to have fun with him, but that is all. She loves him as a person, but not in that way. They won’t be getting back together.”