Kaia Gerber Confidently Walks Valentino Runway In Sheer Black Blouse With Nothing Beneath

The 18-year-old model has been owning fashion month around the globe, and slayed yet again on the catwalk in Paris!

Kaia Gerber, 18, has been slaying the catwalk lately! The model once again turned heads as she strutted down the Valentino runway on Sunday, September 29 in a show for their Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2020 Collection at Paris Fashion Week. Kaia was dressed in an ultra-sexy sheer blouse for the occasion, that featured a feminine knot in front and left very little to the imagination. At one point, her blazer and neck-tie blew to the side, and Kaia experienced a slight wardrobe malfunction during the show. The evening-ready blouse was paired with a high-waisted black pencil skirt and a flirty pair of lace-up sandals with fringe-details.

Kaia often draws comparisons to her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and we even had to do a double from these gorgeous photos! The brunette had her hair styled in a short-and-sleek bob parted down the middle while her eyes popped with a Rihanna-ready gold glitter eye-shadow in her inner crease and brow bone. The rest of her beauty look as minimal, as the teens natural beauty was on full-display. She added some color with a red nail polish on her toes, and a bit of ’80s-inspired glamour with one chunky gold earring on the right.

The young model was confident and poised as she dominated the runway, proving her career is just getting started. Her mother also started modeling as a young woman, and eventually went on to become one of the most successful models of all time — and it seems like Kaia is following in her mama’s footsteps!

Kaia has been keeping busy at Paris Fashion Week, as she was also walking in Saint Lauren’s highly anticipated show just a few days ago. Prior, the young model was spotted all over New York Fashion Week, where she celebrated her milestone 18th birthday in a vintage Versace look inspired by her mom’s racy 1992 MTV ensemble.