Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Board Private Plane 2 Days Before South Carolina Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were both in traveling mode when they were seen happily boarding a private plane in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 28, just two days before their wedding celebration is set to happen.

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, were making a getaway on a private jet from Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 28 and even though they didn’t confirm where they were headed, we can only imagine it’s South Carolina, where they’re expected to have a major wedding celebration! The lovebirds were seen dressed casual with Hailey in a denim over shirt and and white pants, and Justin in a gray hoodie and matching sweat pants, as they left a car and headed on the big plane. Justin also took to Instagram to share a photo of the massive aircraft and captioned it with, “Daaaaa bears” as well as a photo of him looking tired in the same hoodie while promoting his brand, Drew House.

Justin and Hailey’s outing comes just two days before their planned wedding, which is set to take place on Sept. 30 at the 20,000 acre Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina. The site is definitely a luxurious location and there’s already been reports that some major celebs will attend. One of those includes Justin and Hailey’s favorite singer, Daniel Caesar, 24, who will reportedly perform at the ceremony.

The lovebirds, who were legally married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, have been private about the upcoming celebration but sources previously told us they are both super excited for the romantic event. “Justin is overjoyed with emotion that he is getting married officially under God’s eyes and he can’t wait to see Hailey in her dress,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He can’t imagine how amazing she is going to look and the only nerves he is having is whether he is going to cry or not. There is so much emotion surrounding the day that he knows will be perfect, but he is just dealing with the common jitters anyone on their wedding day feels.”

“Hailey is so happy right now she’s pinching herself, she’s getting her dream wedding with the man of her dreams, it doesn’t get better than this,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. With all this happiness and love, we can’t wait to see pics and videos from the big day soon!