Busbee, 43, Dead: Maren Morris & More Stars Mourn Songwriter & Producer After Tragic Death

Busbee, 43, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who has worked with a number of famous artists, has tragically died at the age of 43. Throughout his career, Busbee has worked with artists including Christina Aguilera, Maren Morris, Gwen Stefani, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Katy Perry and more. He co-wrote songs like “Dark Side” by Kelly Clarkson, “H.O.L.Y,” by Florida Georgia Line, “You Look Good,” by Lady Antebellum, “80s Mercedes” by Maren Morris and dozens of others by well-known artists.

As of press time, little is known about Busbee’s death, but the tribute quickly starting pouring in from stars who he worked with. “This just doesn’t seem fair,” Maren wrote on Twitter. “I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend.” She also included a photo of herself with the producer, in which they’re flashing big smiles for the camera.

Meanwhile, Carly shared a video of herself singing her hit song, “Every Little Thing,” which Busbee co-wrote, as she fought back tears after learning of his death. “I sang ‘Every Little Thing’ tonight through broken tears with thousands of voices and cell phone lights in the air, because I asked them to raise them up high so you could see them shining through heaven,” she wrote. “What a beautiful sight it was. You gave my music a place in this work. I’ll cherish the 2 albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched.”

— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

Alex Gaskarth, who sings lead for All Time Low, also wrote, “Thank you for your talent and for sharing a little bit of it with me. Glad I got to spend some time with you on this crazy ride.” This is clearly a devastating loss in the music industry, and our thoughts are with all of those who knew and loved Busbee.