Porsha Williams’ Mom Enjoys Playdate With Baby PJ & Brooklyn Daly In Greece

Amid the ‘RHOA’ cast trip to Greece, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore can rely on another person to watch over their ‘sweet babies’ — Porsha’s mom, Diane T. Williams!

Porsha Williams’ mom, Diane T. Williams, has tagged along for The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast’s trip to Greece! That meant she could spend quality time with Porsha’s daughter, Pilar Jhena, 6 mos., and her granddaughter’s BFF, who would be Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn Daly, 10 mos.! Both Bravo babies came with their moms for the trip, which the “Atlanta” housewives departed for on Sept. 22, a source previously told HollywoodLife. Five days later, Porsha’s mom let fans know that everyone is still having a blast — she shared a photo of her beach day with PJ and Brooklyn!

“Sweet babies in Greece!! Beach babes 👶🏽👶🏽 @pilarjhena @thebrooklyndaly,” Diane captioned the sweet photo, which showed her holding a baby in each hand. On the left was her granddaughter, who looked adorable in a pink and blue onesie and a giant bow planted right on top of her curls. On the right was Kenya’s daughter, who looked giggly in her floral onesie. Porsha’s mom mirrored that smile, who looked gorgeous in her black jumpsuit as she lounged on a beach towel with the “sweet babies.”

This wasn’t PJ and Brooklyn’s first trip to the seashore! They were also brought to the beach during a sunset, and Kenya shared a photo of their strollers side-by-side on the sand on Sept. 24. Kenya gushed that the babies were “best friends” — that’s not the same word we’d use to describe the former Miss Universe’s relationship with Porsha in the past! The ladies can now bond over their shared experience of being first-time mothers, but they once got into a fight that culminated in Porsha dragging Kenya by the hair during a RHOA reunion taping in 2014. But that’s all a distant memory now!

Porsha and Kenya’s repaired friendship adds to the overall good vibes leading up to the RHOA cast trip! “A lot of the cast has made progress on their relationships and everyone has had a hand in helping mend relationships. Things as a whole are better than the were at the beginning of the season,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, before the ladies set off for Europe. “They went from not being able to be in the same room together to at least trying to hear one another out.”