Millie Bobby Brown Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: New Blonde Hair, Makeup Line & More

Millie Bobby Brown is having the best week ever! The ‘Stranger Things’ star debuted TWO new hairstyles this week, and stopped by Ulta Beauty to see her very own makeup line in-store.

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown may only be a teenager, but girlfriend cannot be stopped! Back in August, Millie announced the launch of her very own makeup line, Florence by Mills, which is not only the cutest name for a makeup line created by one of Gen-Z’s hippest gals, but meaningful to the 15-year-old actress, too! The line is named after her great-grandmother, Florence, and her very own nickname, Mills.

“So here it is, Florence by Mills. Literally the love of my life, I can’t begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez… that’s a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!!” she shared in an Instagram post on August 20. “Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day.”

The line officially hit Ulta Beauty stores on Sept. 22, and on Sept. 24, Millie stopped by one of her local establishments to celebrate! “Best day ever…” she captioned a photo of herself smiling in front of a Florence by Mills banner hanging in-store while holding a bag full of what one can only assume is a bunch of her own products. How exciting for anyone, let alone a 15 year old!

Millie’s amazing week didn’t stop there! The Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress got a hair makeover at Dafne Beauty Lounge earlier in the week, showing off a subtle blonde balayage ‘do, complete with long, wavy extensions! Just days after on Sept. 26, Millie changed up her look yet again by removing her extensions, chopping her hair to a shoulder-length bob, and dying it a beautiful, honey-blonde shade for fall.

While it’s no secret Millie’s completely taken Hollywood by storm since her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, it looks like she’s making her way to the top when it comes to the beauty world, too. Congrats on your amazing incredible week, Mills!