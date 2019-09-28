Watch
Stormi Kisses Kylie Jenner As She Confesses She Was ‘Heartbroken’ To Get Sick & Miss Balmain Show

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster & Travis Scott
Splash News
Kylie Jenner enjoys the day with her adorable daughter Stormy wearing matching denim ruffled dresses by TLZ L'FEMME in Portofino with family. Birthday girl Kylie and Stormy take in the sights with daddy Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.
Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino
Billionaire Reality Star, Kylie Jenner and her Boyfriend Travis Scott enjoy family time with their daughter Stormi on board their mega yacht in Portofino
Makeup Mogul, Kylie Jenner and her rapper Boyfriend Travis Scott are spotted with their daughter Stormi while they enjoy lunch in Nerano, ahead of Kylie's 22nd birthday.
Kylie was hospitalized for ‘severe’ flu-like symptoms on Sept. 25 and was scheduled to appear at PFW where she was the Artistic Director of Makeup at the Balmain show.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is in recovery mode! The makeup mogul has been focused on getting better after being unexpectedly hospitalized, but her adorable 19-month old daughter Stormi Webster is helping her mama feel better. Kylie posted a super sweet video of Stormi puckering her lips and kissing her as she films on Saturday, September 28. The short clip, which was posted without sound, also shows goofy Stormi sticking her tongue out and gently bumping her head against Kylie’s phone.

Stylish Stormi has her hair in a bun — a go-to style of aunt Kim Kardashian — as she sports a cute gingham dress with bow ties and proudly shows off her growing bottom teeth. The mommy-daughter duo are in bed, as Kylie appears to be under the covers and bouncing back with plenty of rest. She appropriately captioned the video with with a sweet heart and plenty of lip emojis.

The post comes after Kylie was hospitalized after reportedly experiencing severe nausea and dizziness. A rep was able to confirm that Kylie was “in the hospital, but doing well under doctor’s care” on September 25. The untimely illness happened to coincide with the launch of Kylie’s buzzy Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain collaboration that was announced just a few days ago via Instagram. The style maven partnered with Balmain creative director Oliver Rousteing for the limited-edition collection — which includes a gorgeous eye shadow palette, nude lipstick and more — and also acted as the Artistic Director of Makeup for the design house’s glitzy Spring 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on September 27. While Kylie was unable to attend, her momager Kris Jenner was representing in the front row while dad Caitlyn Jenner was by her youngest daughter’s side.

Kylie confirmed she was “really sick and unable to travel” via Twitter several days ago. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit,” adding “I just want to stay thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers…I really appreciate it. I’m feeling so much better.”

Kylie’s BFFs and family couldn’t get enough of sweet Stormi, as big sis Khloe Kardashian commented “Baby doll!!!” Sofia Richie, 21, added “cutest” while Kylie’s crew Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel shared “my favorite girl❤️❤️❤️❤️” and “i need to see her ASAP.” Kylie thanked her gals Stassie and Victoria for stepping up to takeover posting on her Instagram stories while she recovered a few days ago. Kylie appears to be feeling better, as she posted an Instagram story of herself driving in rainy Los Angeles on September 28.