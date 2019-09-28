Hailey Baldwin Reveals Toned Abs In Crop Top, Jewels & Jeans Days Before Justin Bieber Wedding

Hailey Baldwin stepped out looking gorgeous and fit in a white crop top under a long tan Burberry coat and jeans when she ran errands in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 27.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, proved she’s looking better than ever and definitely in shape for her upcoming wedding to Justin Bieber, 25, on Sept. 30, when she strutted her stuff during an outing in Beverly Hill, CA on Sept. 27! The blonde beauty wore her hair up while showing off her toned abs in a white crop top and jeans that were rolled up at the ankles. She chose to wear a long tan Burberry coat over the outfit, white sneakers, gold jewelry, and black shades to top off the amazing look.

Hailey, like the model she is, was fine about showing off another similar outfit that day and it was just as flattering. The second look included a black crop top under a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt and jeans. Her hair, jewelry and sunglasses were all the same.

Hailey’s two stylish fashion choices during her latest outing come at a time when she’s busier than ever and gearing up for the wedding celebration of her dreams. Although she already technically married her husband Justin at a New York City courthouse last Sept., the lovebirds are having their official big ceremony and reception for family and friends at the 20,000 acre Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina and the bride has been nonstop with getting ready. Justin also proved he’s just as busy getting ready when he took to social media to have some fun and present three wild tuxedos to fans while asking them which one he should wear for the special day.

All in all, we can’t wait to see what Hailey chose to wear for her glorious day as a bride! If her everyday fashion choices are any indication, we’re sure she chose something incredible!