Erica Mena Looks Gorgeous In Her Strapless Wedding Dress As She Preps To Marry Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena took to Instagram on Sept. 27 to show off herself modeling the gorgeous Ryan & Walter-designed wedding dress she’ll wear when marrying fiance Safaree Samuels in a ceremony that is only ‘a few days away’.

Erica Mena, 31, is getting ready to be a beautiful bride and she gave her fans a sneak peek at her gorgeous wedding gown on Sept. 27! The brunette beauty, who is engaged to Safaree Samuels, 38, took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing the strapless gem by designers Ryan & Walter, and the figure-hugging white ensemble fit her like a glove! In the video, the excited beauty appears to be in the dress designer’s store as she steps up on a platform and looks at herself in a mirror. “Almost time ♥️ What do you ladies think @ryanandwalter designed for me to say I Do in?” she captioned the video.

Although Erica didn’t give an exact date as to when she’ll exchange vows with Safaree, she has been hinting that it’s soon in various wedding-themed Instagram posts. She even admitted it’s only “a few days away” when sharing a recent post about needing wedding shoes. “The wedding is only days away and I don’t have wedding shoes,” she said in the post. “Help me.”

Erica and Safaree got engaged in Dec. after just one month of dating. The rapper proposed to his lady love with a 14 carat diamond ring on Christmas Eve and the band R&B band 112 was there to set the mood when they sang love songs like “Cupid” and “Crazy For You”. Although their relationship was criticized by some because of how quickly things happened, now that the lovebirds are getting ready to walk down the aisle and pledge their love to one another, they’ve definitely proven their commitment to each other!

We’re excited to see pics and videos of Erica and Safaree’s big day. Like with everything they do, we’re sure it will be extravagant in the best way.