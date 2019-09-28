Bella Hadid turned heads when she strutted her stuff on the runway at Haider Ackermann’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 28 and showed off a stunning look that resembled Elvis Presley.

Bella Hadid, 22, was a legendary sight to see at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28 when she rocked the runway at the Haider Ackermann show with a shorter do that was very reminiscent of the late Elvis Presley‘s hair when he was bursting on the music scene in the 1950s. The gorgeous model’s brunette locks gave off a wet look and had a pompadour style front as she showed off dramatic thick eyebrows and a sexy long black dress that criss-crossed at the top with light pink and green fabric.

The latest look definitely proved that Bella knows how to pull off any hairstyle and/or fashion with grace and beauty as she always does. In addition to the Ackermann show, Bella took Paris Fashion Week by a storm while getting cheeky in black briefs that had butt cut-outs on Sept. 25. The sister of Gigi Hadid wore the look at the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show and knocked it right out of the park.

Before that, Bella looked incredible in a sheer orange sweater, white pants, and a light brown flipped bob while attending a special Dior dinner in Paris on Sept. 24. Her underwire bra was visible in some lighting during the outing and she gave off an attitude of confidence that reflected the true fashion icon that she has become! With eye-catching runway outfits and impressive casual outing outfits, Bella continues to inspire all aspiring models in a way only she knows how to do!

We can’t wait to see more of Bella’s exotic features and figure-flattering ensembles in upcoming runway shows. This has definitely been a good year for her and fashion shows and she is making her mark with each appearance!