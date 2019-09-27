Self-proclaimed ‘90210’ super fan Kim Kardashian could have been a part of the summer revival along with her BFF Lala Anthony!



Tori Spelling, 46, revealed Kim Kardashian, 38, almost got a role the smash-hit BH90210 re-boot! “We had talked in developing when we were writing that it would be fun to have [Kim] on an episode because she is working to become a lawyer in real life,” Tori revealed on Boston’s Mix 104.1 hosts Karson and Kennedy in an interview on Sept. 27. “We had a role for a lawyer so we thought that would be fun to have her play it! We love opportunities to do some great stunt casting and make it fun for everyone to watch!” Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was also a well-known and successful Beverly Hills lawyer — so the role would have been a perfect fit!

While there’s no word on whether Tori — who was an Executive Producer and writer on the show, alongside co-star Jennie Garth — actually approached Kim, the reality star has said she’d be more than open to the idea. When asked if she would ever be interested in making a guest appearance, Kim immediately responded “I’m there!” to Entertainment Tonight at the NYFW launch event for her KKW Beauty X Winnie Harlow collaboration. “I’m there, just because 90210, to me, was my childhood. I used to beg my dad for this 90210 sweatshirt. I wish I still had it,” Kim continued.

Kim had a special connection with her favorite childhood show, as she also grew up in the iconic Beverly Hills zip code during the series’ original run. The LA-native has been vocal about her excitement for the re-boot, tweeting “I am so ready for this! Having a 90210 area code growing up while the show was on literally was everything!!!!!! I cannot wait!!!!!!” in May. The Keeping Up stars’ BFF La La Anthony was cast on BH90210 show as Brian Austin Green‘s wife, and super fan Kim was more than excited about the news. The besties even watched the August 15 episode together, and Kim couldn’t contain her excitement when Lala shared a spicy on-screen kiss with Brian.

Kim has been actively studying to become a lawyer after discovering a passion for prison reform, lending her name and influence to help free people she believes are wrongfully imprisoned. One of the women she helped free, 64-year-old Alice Johnson, even appeared in Kim’s recent shape wear campaign for Skims. While Kim isn’t actually attending law school and didn’t finish her undergraduate degree, California has an option for individuals with 60 college credits (she has 75) and a four-year apprenticeship at a law firm to become eligible for the bar exam. Kim has expressed her plans to do so in 2022, but in the mean-time, is required to work at a firm 18-hours a week. Her late father Robert Kardashian was also a successful lawyer, so perhaps it runs in the family!