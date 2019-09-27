Tom Holland Rejoices In A Truly Marvel-ous Way As Spider-Man Rejoins The MCU: See Reaction

They did it, Mr. Stark! Marvel Studios hammered out a deal to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Tom Holland celebrated the news

For a moment, it looked as if Sony Pictures had pulled a Thanos by snapping its fingers to remove Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Sony and Marvel Studios couldn’t come to an agreement about the Webhead’s future, it appeared as if we’d seen the last of Tom Holland’s take on the iconic superhero. Yet, faster than someone could say “Excelsior,” the two studios hammered out a deal, and nerds everywhere rejoiced – including Tom! Upon hearing that Spider-Man was going to remain in the MCU, the actor posted a video of Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. “I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving. I’m not f*cking leaving!” shouts Leo’s character, Jordan Belfort.

Yes, Tom is “not f*cking leaving” the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, what was this whole near-calamity about? Money. The original Sony-Marvel deal over the past two movies – Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home – saw Disney getting an estimated 5% of the first gross dollar. Disney was initially happy to take only a small percentage in exchange for Spidey to show up in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

However, after seeing how much money the Spider-Man movies made, Disney reportedly didn’t want to stick to that deal. At one point, Disney proposed a 50/50 co-finance ask, according to Deadline. Even though Disney was going to put up half the funding, “the risk was how much Sony was going to make back in profit.” Talks broke down, and it seemed like Sony was comfortable with making Spider-Man movies without Marvel and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, who produced the last two Spider-Man movies.

The outcry from fans was deafening, which prompted both studios to go back to the negotiation table. Disney will now “co-finance” 25% of a third Homecoming movie for a 25% equity stake. It also means Spidey will appear in future Disney/Marvel movies.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Kevin Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”