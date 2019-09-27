‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp, 38, Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump In Just A Thong: ‘I Love The Skin I’m In’

Teddi Mellencamp confirmed she’s expecting her 3rd child with husband Edwin Arroyave on Sept. 11, only days after she walked in Kyle Richards’ NYFW show!

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, is in her second trimester and she’s proud of her changing body! She posted a nearly-nude photo on Instagram on September 27, giving followers a glimpse at her growing baby bump while she sported a barely-there white thong and a sexy pair of silver sandals. The stunning Teddi is make-up free in the revealing snap that appears to be taken in her private bedroom adorned with family photos, art by her kids and more. The blonde is also rocking a perfect golden tan, and a fall-ready gray nail polish.

“When it comes to our bodies, we have a choice: to criticize them or embrace them. I spent many years fixated on the stretch marks that run down my inner thighs or the loose skin on my arms I try to pose away in pics or how my face gets red and blotchy on days I am stressed or eat something that doesn’t agree with me,” Teddi captioned the image. “Well not today. Not now. I am loving the skin I am in and feeling damn proud about it. Proud to be unapologetically me; a woman who works hard and believes the best is always yet to come, for my mind, soul and yes, body. So I ask you to declare it: what’s your favorite thing or something you’re learning to embrace about yourself?” The untouched photo gives her followers a revealing look at her bump and stretch marks, likely from her previous pregnancies.

Teddi is currently 16 weeks along in her third pregnancy, and also shares daughter Slate and son Cruz with her husband Edwin Arroyave. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been open about her struggles to conceive in the past, and turned to IVF for her first two pregnancies — this time around, she was able to get pregnant naturally. She revealed the baby was conceived on a vacation to Us Weekly, and admitted she “didn’t even know I was [pregnant] because I don’t have a regular cycle!” In addition to their children together, Teddi is also step-mom to Edwin’s daughter Isabella from his previous relationship.

“Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point whee I’m sharing with everybody. Plus, now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!” Teddi also revealed to the magazine. Just days before confirming the news, she walked the runway in co-star Kyle Richards‘ fashion show at NYFW wearing only a nude body suit and a floral kimono!