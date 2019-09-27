Some of our favorite celebrities kicked off the official start of fall on a seriously fashionable note & we rounded up the best dressed stars of the week!

This week started off with a bang as the first day of fall was Monday, September 23, and our favorite celebs stepped out looking glamorous at different events all over the world. We have to start with Priyanka Chopra, 37, who has been promoting her highly anticipated Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, in Mumbai, India this week. While she has worn a slew of gorgeous looks for the press tour, it was her strapless orange midi dress on September 26, that won her a spot on the best dressed list. Priyanka wore the coral Safiyaa Revanna Dress which was skintight, featuring a cinched, tight bodice with a huge bow off to one side and a body-hugging skirt that showed off her toned figure. She topped her look off with a pair of nude pointed leather pumps.

Gwen Stefani, 49, also killed it this week when she was the guest star on The View on Sept. 26. Gwen opted to wear a colorful, skintight strapless bandage dress which featured a ruched peplum top with a ruffle neckline. The bottom half featured a skirt with the same Aztec pattern and a ruffled hem. She topped her look off with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Anouk Patent Leather Pumps, a Philip Rickard Millennium 12Mm Bangle, a Hoorsenbuhs Phantom Clique Antiquated Ring, and Capezio Professional Fishnet Seamless Tights.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Kourtney Kardashian, 40, who showed us how to elongate our figures, when she stepped out in dark, oversized denim jeans paired with a strapless black top in LA on Wednesday, Sept. 25. She styled a pair of dark baggy acid wash mom jeans, with a strapless black Rick Owens Cotton Blend Bustier Top. The top featured a satin strip across her chest, while the bodice was a corset, cinching in her super tiny waist. She accessorized her look off with a black leather Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag and a pair of green Bottega Veneta Stretch Mules.

Meghan Markle, 38, was busy on her royal tour of South Africa this week and while she wore a ton of different looks, it was her blue button-down dress that stole the show. She visited the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Sept. 23, when she slipped into a stunning blue button-down Veronica Beard dress. Meghan actually wore the same exact dress on her royal tour of Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, in October of last year, when she was pregnant with Archie. The flowy, bright blue midi dress was loose-fitting and ended in the middle of her shins, however, she added definition to the look with a belt that was tied around her waist, cinching it in. She topped her look off with a pair of black Castañer Carina espadrille wedges which tied around her ankles.

