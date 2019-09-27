NeNe Leakes Smiles With ‘RHOA’ Cast In Greece As Wendy Williams Claims She Almost Skipped Trip

Despite their feud, NeNe Leakes and the ladies of ‘RHOA’ were all smiles in a new pic from their vacation in Greece. However, NeNe’s pal Wendy Williams just claimed that she almost didn’t go on the trip at all!

The women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta looked like Grecian goddesses in a photo posted to NeNe Leakes’ Instagram account on Sept. 27. The women were all smiles at the beach, and each one rocked a swimsuit with styles unique to each of their personal style. Black, cut-out one pieces were a huge trend with the ladies, as four of the women sported the style while posing for the camera. The cast linked arms around one another and pointed their toes as they waded in the shallow waters. “Body by Bravo,” NeNe captioned the photo, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. “#rhoatakesgreece season 12,” she continued before tagging Bravo TV and the show’s producer, who snapped the image.

The post comes as a bit of a surprise from NeNe, as she reportedly wasn’t even planning on going on the trip. NeNe’s friend, Wendy Williams, discussed the situation on her show Sept. 27, saying, “NeNe called me and said, ‘I gotta talk to you about something.’ This season, the women go to Greece, and NeNe wasn’t going to go at first. She said, ‘I don’t want to go. I don’t like the way they betray me.’ I said, ‘You do a lot of that on your own Neens. If you don’t give them that then they won’t be able to put it out there.’… She later thanked me for convincing her to go. I told her, ‘Pack your bag, this is your cash cow.'”

NeNe’s reported hesitation likely stemmed from her drama with the cast last season. By the finale of season 11, NeNe was in a feud with practically every single one of her cast mates. The reality star even went as far as to unfollow everyone but Marlo Hampton on social media in March 2019. The feud really started to fledge out to the whole cast when Cynthia invited both NeNe and Kenya Moore to a party without giving NeNe a heads up. As fans know, NeNe and Kenya notoriously have a tense relationship.

“Cynthia had a party. She wanted Kenya there. I made sure Kenya came. But Cynthia didn’t give Nene a heads up, so Nene is taking it like an attack against her, when at the end of the day, it wasn’t even about her,” Kandi Burruss explained to HollywoodLife in March in 2019. “It was just really about the fact that Cynthia wanted Kenya to be there. And I wanted Kenya to be there, and not only just because I felt like she could be there for her friend. But also I felt like it was good that the fans get to see Kenya be happy and pregnant.” From there, things spiraled, and NeNe has been quite distant from almost everyone, which is why it comes as quite a surprise to see her looking so happy with the ladies in this new pic!

However, when it comes to the upcoming 12th season, NeNe is earnest that the drama will not be as intense as she takes ‘baby steps’ in her interactions with the other women. “I’ve definitely tried to figure out a way to deal with all of these different personalities which is not easy,” NeNe shared on August 15 EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. I try to hold my tongue a little bit less which is very different for me, which is a learning process for myself. All of this is me taking baby steps, you know what I’m saying, and that’s not to say that I was wrong. You may be wrong, but this is me taking baby steps and trying to see if I can help everyone workout their differences while trying to work on my own differences with everyone.”