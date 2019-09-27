Nash Grier Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Son & Reveals Fiancee Taylor Gave Birth In The Living Room

Nash Grier is a dad! The internet star welcomed a healthy baby boy with fiancee Taylor Giavasis on September 24, and he’s precious. Nash shared the first photo of Malakai Giavasis-Grier on September 27, and we’re not crying, you are…

Nash Grier and Taylor Giavasis are proud parents to a baby boy! The engaged couple welcomed Malakai Giavasis-Grier on September 25, Nash confirmed on Twitter. He shared the first photo [seen here] of his newborn son to the same app on Friday morning. The black and white photo shows Nash staring down at his son right after Taylor gave birth in the living room of their California home!

In his birth announcement, the internet personality, 21, praised his fiancee for having a natural birth. “Tay gave birth to a 10 pound 4 ounce baby after a completely unmedicated 26 hour labor IN THE LIVING ROOM!”, Nash tweeted on Wednesday, calling Taylor, “superhuman.” Taylor also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Can you believe my son decided to be a Libra instead of a Virgo”.

Nash and Taylor, who are well known influencers, have shared their love story and journey to baby heavily on social media. They let fans in on all milestones including, their gender reveal party and Taylor’s baby shower.

In March, Nash confirmed their engagement on Instagram. “She said yes,” the former Vine star captioned a photo of Taylor. In the sweet snap, she showed off her massive oval-cut diamond ring as she laid down in a bed of flowers. Less than a month later, Nash took to social media once again to announce that he and Taylor were expecting their first child together. “1 + 1 = 3,” Nash wrote at the time.

It’s unclear when the new parents will officially tie the knot. However, it’s very likely they’ll let their fans know when they decide to say “I do.” In the meantime, congratulations to the happy couple on their baby boy!