Miley Cyrus: Real Reason She Split From Kaitlynn Carter — Realized New Romance Was ‘A Crutch’ After Liam

The ‘door isn’t shut’ for Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, but Miley no longer wants to ‘avoid’ something from her ended marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

Unlike the reports that succeeded Miley Cyrus’ split with Liam Hemsworth, 29, there’s no drama behind the pop star’s rumored split with Kaitlynn Carter, 31. Miley is just finally ready to be single, following back-to-back romances. “Miley and Kaitlynn are still all good, there is no tension and no big drama. It was just a case of Miley realizing she needed to pump the breaks because she was jumping right from her marriage right into another relationship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. A report of Miley’s split with Kaitlynn surfaced on Sept. 21, six weeks after they were first seen kissing and cuddling in Lake Como, Italy. Those photos were taken just one day before Miley and Liam announced the end to their eight-month marriage (and an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned 10 years) on Aug. 10 — Liam went on to file for divorce on Aug. 21.

There was no waiting period between Miley’s romances with Liam and Kaitlynn — she just got “caught” in the moment. “She has such an intense connection to Kaitlynn and they’re such good friends, so once they got together things started moving so fast and she got very caught up,” our source continues. “It was like an instant relationship which was really fun and comforting, but also kind of a crutch because Miley has a lot of emotions to process about her marriage ending and she just can’t do that if she just jumps straight into another relationship.” Miley wants to step outside of her comfort zone now, alone.

“Being with Kaitlynn is an easy way for her to avoid the hard feelings and Miley doesn’t want to do that anymore,” our insider further tells HollywoodLife. “So as great as things are with Kaitlynn, she knows the healthy thing to do is to take time to focus on her own healing.” The brief romance was so great, our insider doesn’t rule out the possibility of a reunion: “The door isn’t shut with them, but right now Miley is committed to being single and doing the work on herself. “

As for why Miley still decided to jump into another romance ASAP, a second source explains that the singer has had a lot to deal with. “Miley is a very unique person and goes by the beat of her own drum. She doesn’t like separation. Her parents went through episodes themselves,” the second insider tells HollywoodLife, referring to Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus’ divorce case that was dismissed in 2017.

There is also Miley’s former home with Liam that they lost to the Woolsey Fire in Nov. 2018, which still continues to haunt her. In fact, she credited this loss as what pushed her and Liam to tie the knot in Dec. 2018, which she revealed in her March 2019 cover story for Vanity Fair. “It’s all been a pretty emotional time losing her home in the fires, losing her marriage. She is still trying to deal with it all. And now she is taking the steps to do that, to slow down a little bit and reflect and make sure she comes first, that her emotions are met,” our second source tells HollywoodLife. So, the choice to be single is personal, and not reflective of how Miley feels about Kaitlynn. “Kaitlynn is very special to Miley, they are good. No ill will at all between the two and they might try something again in the future but for now Miley needs to do her own thing,” the source adds. “That will be best for everyone.”