‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Admits To Fans She ‘Stands Alone’ After Split From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore shared a stunning photo and profound message with her fans and followers on Sept. 27, after the recent announcement that she and husband Marc Daly were officially divorcing.

Standing strong — Kenya Moore, 48, took to social media on Sept. 27 to address her fans and let them know that she is putting on a brave, fierce face just days after news broke that she would be splitting from her husband of two years, Marc Daly. “I stand alone,” she captioned the beautiful photo on her Instagram with a black heart. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked incredible in a strapless black lace dress. While the image was unquestionably stunning, it also showed Kenya’s positive attitude and her pride in being newly single. Standing “alone” also means she’s standing strong for herself and her infant daughter, Brooklyn, 10 months. After posting the pic, the reality star received a ton of support from her followers. “Beautiful,” one follower wrote with a heart emoji. “Keep living your best life with your lil princess.” “You got this,” another fan wrote. “You’re not alone,” another chimed in to say.

And that wasn’t the only image Kenya shared with her fans to show her resilience under the difficult circumstances. Kenya also posted a photo with her daughter on the same day, reassuring everyone the pair are “gon’ be alright.” The snapshot featured Kenya and Brooklyn wearing beautiful blue dresses and gazing into the distance while on the RHOA cast trip to Greece. “Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright We gon’ live a good life,” she captioned the image, quoting Beyoncé’s “Sorry.” The reality star is turning to her sweet daughter as the main source of her strength and focus during this trying time. “She looks amazing and is focusing on herself and her baby right now,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Sept. 20.

While Kenya is making her daughter her main priority, her RHOA cast members are still shocked by her divorce news. “Kenya’s RHOA cast members were stunned to hear that Kenya and Marc were separating, especially when they were just together earlier this week,” a source close to RHOA production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 21. The season 12 trailer for the series debuted only a few days ago, and will feature Kenya back with the ladies as they maneuver their friendships and personal relationships. As Marc was willing to be a part of season 12, their partnership will definitely come into focus.

The couple married in June 2017, however, RHOA cameras were omitted from the ceremony. The couple had only been together since December of that same year, when they decided to tie the knot. Marc had children from a previous relationship, but the couple seemed like they were excited about blending and molding their little family for years to come, making the split all the more shocking. While the news has rocked the RHOA fanbase, Kenya is standing strong, and standing ‘alone.’